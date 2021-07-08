Persimmon - housing market still supportive

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Persimmon's first half revenue rose to £1.8bn, compared with £1.2bn last year and £1.8bn before the pandemic in 2019. This reflects an almost complete recovery in completions and higher house prices. Management says rising house prices are offsetting build cost inflation.

The group plans to return 110p to shareholders as a single payment in August 2021, having previously intended to split the payment.

The shares fell 2.0% in early trading.

Our view

Persimmon's plans were put on the back burner in 2020, as the group shifted focus to restoring operations during the pandemic.

While Covid safety is an ongoing concern, Persimmon has been able to return to previous productivity levels, allowing things like build quality and customer care to take centre stage once again. These have been bugbears in the past.

The group's HBF customer satisfaction score is trending above five stars and management have boosted the number of Independent Quality Controllers by 70% since the end of last year. Half of the group's private new home customers used Persimmon's Homebuyer retention scheme during the second half of 2020 and its fibre broadband service saw customer numbers more than double. These things don't tend to get a shoutout in the headline numbers, but are important if Persimmon wants to avoid another reputational scandal, which saw sales dip before the pandemic hit.

From our perspective, things are moving in the right direction. Sales rates for the first six months of the year are ahead of where they were last year and 20% beyond pre-pandemic figures. This is reassuring - it suggests firm demand for new homes, despite Covid restrictions, the end of the Stamp Duty holiday and the new phase of the Help to Buy scheme.

With worries about build quality and operating during a pandemic mostly in the rear-view mirror, our remaining concerns are economic. If the economic recovery stutters, joblessness could cause the housing market to weaken, putting housebuilders like Persimmon in a tough spot.

Builders have huge amounts of money tied up in land and partially completed homes, and the risk is that they won't be able to sell these at a profit. That could lead to writedowns in the book value of some assets. The longer the market weakness persists, the more pressure it puts on housebuilders' balance sheets.

Notably, Persimmon has been more conservative with its land-buying activity than some of its peers. The group has a strong balance sheet, and a healthy net cash position as it stands. This provides some shelter - but a worse-than-expected recession would deplete even the healthiest cash hoard.

Cash is important in any business, especially one that intends to pay dividends. And we suspect investors are interested in Persimmon's prospective yield of 7.8%. But keep in mind, dividends are never guaranteed and a downturn could see payments cut or scrapped if Persimmon needs to preserve cash.

The long-term fundamentals of the UK housing market are still attractive, though. The nation faces a housing shortage, all major political parties are committed to further housebuilding, and record low interest rates mean mortgages are cheap. So far, there's little evidence that the end to the stamp duty holiday will hurt demand and the government has been dutifully bridging the gap between the pre and post-pandemic economy. The return of 95% mortgages could help buoy demand further.

If the economy and house prices can hold up in the medium term, we think the long-term outlook for Persimmon is positive. But it's still too soon to say if the sector is fully in the clear, and we could still see some ups and downs.

Persimmon key facts 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 12.1

10- Year Average 12m forward Price/Earnings: 10.4

Prospective yield: 7.8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Trading Update

Persimmon sold 7,406 homes in the first half of the year, compared with 4,900 last year and 7,584 the year before. The group's total average selling price rose 4.9% to £236,200, while the average private sales price rose to £258,500 from £246,208.

The group's weekly average private sales rate per site was 30% ahead of last year, and 20% ahead of 2019. Persimmon plans to operate out of around 300 outlets this year and intends to open another 85.

Persimmon spent around £200m on over 10,000 new plots during the first half. The group has £1.3bn in cash and owes £365m to land creditors, of which £100m is due this year. The group also has a revolving credit facility worth £300m.

Forward sales are around £1.8bn, which is slightly behind last year but ahead of the £1.6bn recorded in 2019. The average forward private selling price rose 3.3% to £250,350.

