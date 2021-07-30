Rightmove - average revenue per advertiser boost

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Half year revenue rose 58% compared to last year, reaching £149.9m. That reflects increased customer spending and average revenue per advertiser (ARPA). Compared to pre-pandemic times, revenue's up 4%. Underlying operating profit was up 91% to £117.1m.

For the second half, Rightmove expects further ARPA growth, ongoing uptake of more lucrative products and for the number of agencies that use its platform to remain "broadly stable.". However, the group said growth from estate agent customers is being slightly offset by new home developers, who are seeing such strong demand they aren't spending as much on advertising.

An interim dividend of 3.0p was announced.

The shares were little moved following the announcement.

Half year results

Total average revenue per advertiser (ARPA) rose 63% to £1,163 per month - a record level and up from £1.1bn last year. Membership numbers are broadly flat at 19,116, with new estate agent branches offsetting declines in the number of new homes development customers. Site visits are up 56% on 2020, and are now 1.4bn a month. 16% of Rightmove's customers now use its more lucrative "optimiser" product, up from 9%.

Agency, which includes Rightmove's estate agent customers, saw revenue rise 65% to £109.6m. Compared to 2019 revenue's up 5%. That reflects higher spending and the reversal of the discounts Rightmove gave its customers during the pandemic. Agency ARPA increased significantly from £685m to £1,130 per month. The number of branches paying for Rightmove has risen 1% to 16,052, but this is still down 4% on pre-pandemic times.

In New Homes, which is a much smaller division, revenue rose 46% to £25.3m, but these are down 9% compared to 2019. New Homes ARPA rose £493 to £1,329 per development, per month. Rightmove said the new homes market has been forward-sold for the whole period, which meant some developments cut back on marketing spending as it didn't need Rightmove's services to help sell units.

Other revenue was up 38% to £15.0m, driven by higher website traffic and higher demand for data services.

The higher revenues fed into a 12 percentage-point increase in operating margins to 77%. Free cash flow of £121.2m was up from £76.0m at the same time last year. The group has no financial debt, like loans, but it does have £12.0m of lease liabilities. Including these, Rightmove has a net cash position of £55.7m.

