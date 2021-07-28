Rio Tinto - record results amid strong pricing

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Rio Tinto reported half year revenues of $33.1bn, up 71% year-on-year. Management attributed higher commodities prices, which drove the increase, to government stimulus and supply constraints. Profit after tax rose 271% to $12.3bn, with underlying earnings per share up 156% to 751.9 US cents.

The group will pay a dividend of 561 US cents per share, or 404.1p, equal to 75% of underlying profits.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Rio's Iron Ore business saw sales rise 89% to $21.7bn - driven by a 97% rise in average prices per tonne, and despite a 3% fall in shipped volumes. Pilbara cash costs per tonne rose from $14.50 per tonne last year to $17.90, reflecting a $0.50 impact from Covid-19 and $2.40 from a stronger Aussie dollar. Underlying profits rose 124% to $10.2bn and free cash flow rose 114% to $9.1bn.

Aluminium sales rose 32% to $5.9bn, reflecting a 42% increase in average sales prices and relatively stable volumes. Underlying profits rose 377% to $921m and free cash flow rose 41% to $880m.

The Copper division saw sales rise 91% to $3.8bn, thanks to a 66% increase in prices and a 50% increase in refined copper production volumes. Underlying profits for the division rose 697% to $885m and free cash flow rose from negative $776m to positive $561m.

Minerals saw sales rise 41% to $3.3bn, with underlying profits rising 162% to $498m.Free cash flow rose 50% to $362m. With some exceptions, management said the division was "generally stable from an operational perspective".

Group wide free cash flow rose 262% to $10.2bn and capital expenditure rose 24% to $3.3bn. After a $3.8bn improvement, Rio Tinto has a net cash position of $3.1bn.

Rio Tinto key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 6.6

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 10.5

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 11.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

