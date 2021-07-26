Ryanair- Losses widen but traffic improves

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Revenue in the three months to 30 June rose 196% to €371m, reflecting a 7.6m increase in passengers flown to 8.1m. However, uncertainty regarding travel restrictions kept ticket prices low despite rising costs associated with restarting flights. This meant the group reported a net loss of €273m, compared to a loss of €185m in 2020.

Bookings for the current quarter have been strong, though ticket prices remain depressed. Ryanair expects to fly 9m passengers in July and 10m in August, barring any further Covid setbacks. Guidance is for full-year traffic between 90m and 100m and profits "somewhere between a small loss and breakeven."

The shares rose 2.7% following the announcement

Our View

With more than a year's worth of pandemic-related disruption behind us, huge losses in the airline sector no longer feel quite so shocking. But watching Ryanair's losses widen so much even as traffic increases was somewhat of a surprise.

Capacity is creeping upwards as vaccine passports make travel within Europe more accessible, but it's still far below pre-Covid levels and will be for the foreseeable future. But passengers are still wary as quarantine rules remain in flux, and that's caused Ryanair to keep ticket prices low despite the increased costs-- like airport handling, fuel and wages--required to get more planes off the ground.

That's a strategy management intends to stick to as it looks to fill planes and retain its position as a leading low-cost carrier. Operating at a loss isn't a long-term strategy, and one that management doesn't expect to last forever. The group's cautiously optimistic that it can breakeven, or get close, by the end of the year.

That means toeing a precarious line between rising costs and enticing customers. The group's new, more efficient Boeing planes, with increased capacity and lower fuel usage, should help with this. As will Ryanair's long-standing reputation of running a tight ship.

So far, vaccine rollouts in Europe look promising with most of Europe's adult population to be protected by September. But the group is ultimately at the mercy of the pandemic. If variant worries cause borders to shut down once again, it could spell disaster for Ryanair, whose costs already outweigh income.

The risks of this bold strategy can't be understated--but the rewards could be hefty if the recovery continues as planned. Ryanair's always operated on a volume-led approach, which gives the group power when it comes to negotiating new routes and breaking into hard-to-reach airports. This strategy could be even more fruitful as travel gains momentum and governments clamour for tourism revenue.

Ultimately Ryanair and the industry as a whole will remain under pressure as long as travel restrictions are in place. Ryanair's an early mover when it comes to snapping up market share, but persistent government restrictions could mean the group's overestimated the size and shape of the recovery. With vaccine numbers looking promising for the year ahead, we think Ryanair's bold moves could pay off, but note that unforeseen setbacks are a reality with the pandemic still on the table.

Q1 Trading Update

Ticket revenue rose 91% to €192m as passengers flow increased. Ancillary revenue, which includes things like extra baggage and priority boarding, was up €154m to €179m, or roughly €22 per passenger. Overall Ryanair made roughly €46 in revenue per passenger, compared to €55 in the same period in 2019.

Operating costs increased 116% to €675m, reflecting rising fuel and airport & handling costs as the group restarted many of its routes.

