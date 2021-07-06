Sainsbury- sales ahead of expectations

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Over the first 16 weeks of the year, like-for-like sales rose 8.4%, and excluding fuel they were up 1.6%. That reflected a better than expected performance across Grocery, General Merchandise and Clothing.

Shopping patterns are starting to normalise, but online shopping remains elevated, accounting for 18% of Grocery sales compared to 8% during the same period in 2019.

The group expects to reduce its retail operating costs to sales ratio by over 200 basis points and report underlying profits before tax of at least £660m at the full year.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement

Trading Update

Grocery sales rose 0.8% as shopping trends normalised and online orders came down from their peak. Compared to 2019 levels, grocery sales rose 11.3%. The group's seen 'encouraging' results from its Aldi Price Match campaign and has committed an additional £50m to price reductions. Groceries Online sales rose 29% from 2020 levels and 142% from 2019.

Although General Merchandise sales at Sainsbury's Supermarkets were up 11.2%, total General Merchandise was down 1.4%, reflecting a 3.7% decline at Argos. But compared to 2019 levels, General Merchandise sales were up 5.6%. Strong Home and Furniture sales in this division were offset by declines in lockdown-friendly categories like electronics, toys and seasonal products.

Clothing sales rose 57.6% from 2020 and 15.5% from 2019. Full-price sales were up 95% with strong growth in seasonal and womenswear ranges.

Demand for Financial Services is still below pre-Covid levels, though demand for credit rose somewhat during the quarter.

The group's 'making good progress' with its Argos transformation programme, opening 20 Argos stores inside Sainsbury's supermarkets during the quarter. This brings the total to 356.

Sainsbury key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 13.2

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 11.5

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

