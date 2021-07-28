Visa - cross boarder payments rebounding

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

's third quarter revenue rose 27% year-on-year to $6.1bn. That reflects a recovery in cross border transactions as part of an increase in overall volumes. Underlying earnings per share rose 41% to $1.49.

The board has declared a quarter dividend of $0.23 per share.

The shares fell 1.2% in after-market trading.

Second Quarter Results

Visa reported a 34% rise in payments volume as the number of processed transactions rose 39% to 42.6bn, led by domestic transactions. Cross-border volumes excluding transactions within Europe rose 53%, and cross-border volumes rose 47% overall.

Visa's service revenues, which are based on payment volumes in the prior quarter, rose 17% year-on-year to $2.8bn. Data processing revenues rose 32% to $3.3bn and international transaction revenues fell 54% to $1.7bn. Other revenue rose 31% to $409m. Incentives paid to clients were $2.1bn and represent 25.8% of gross revenues.

Quarterly operating expenses rose 12% year-on-year to $2.1bn, which includes some acquisition costs. Excluding these, operating costs also rose 12%, mainly driven by increased staff and marketing costs.

In the first nine months of the year Visa generated $10.8bn in free cash, compared to $7.8bn a year ago. Net debt currently stands at $1.8bn compared to $4.0bn a year ago.

Visa key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 36.6

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 25.0

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

