abrdn - revenue growth positive despite assets shrinking

abrdn, formerly Standard Life Aberdeen, reported fee-based revenues in the first half of £755m, up 7% year-on-year. That reflects strong growth in the advisory business, while positive market movements largely offset modest net outflows in assets under management and administration (AUMA).

Underlying operating profits rose 52.4% to £160m, as operating expense remained broadly flat year-on-year, and underlying earnings per share of 7.0p.

The group reported an interim dividend per share of 7.3p.

The shares were broadly unmoved in early trading.

Half Year Results

abrdn reported a net outflow in AUMA the first quarter of £5.6b, a significant improvement on the £24.8bn outflow reported a year ago. Excluding flows relating to the highly volatile liquidity segment and exit from LBG, net outflows were £1.9bn. The decline was largely offset by market movements and as a result total AUMA was broadly unchanged at £532bn.

Operating expenses fell slightly from £601m in the first half of 2021 to £595m. As a result the group's cost:income ratio fell six percentage points to 79%.

abrdn's Investments business reported fees of £613m, up 5.5%, and operating profits of £126m, up 32.6%. That was despite AUM remaining unchanged year-on-year, and reflects higher performance fees, improved product mix and good cost control. Investment performance deteriorated slightly, with 65% of AUM ahead of benchmark over 1 and 5 years, and 66% ahead over 3 years.

The Advisory business reported fees of £87m, up 26.1%, with operating profits growing 60.9% to £37m. That reflects simplified arrangements with Phoenix Group which, which boosted revenues by £12m. The division reported a £2.0bn net inflow, with AUMA rising 7.5% to £72.0bn.

Personal reported fee revenues of £41m, up 7.9%, and operating profits of £4m compared to a £4m loss a year ago. AUMA rose £1bn to £14bn.

The group has achieved £382m of synergies since the merger between Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management, and is on course to deliver the full £400m target by the end of 2021.

The group reported a free cash outflow in the half of £132m. The group finished the half with surplus regulatory capital of £2.8bn, up from 2.3bn at the start of the year - with sales of HDFC and Parmenion offsetting the headwind from dividend payments and acquiring a stake in property manager Tritax.

Full year guidance remains unchanged.

abrdn key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 23.2

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 12.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

