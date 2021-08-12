No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Aviva reported underlying operating profits of £725m in the first quarter, up 17% year-on-year. That reflects very good results in the general insurance business, both in the UK and Canada, as the group experienced favourable weather and some reduction in claims in motor as customers drove less. That was supported by good cost control in the corporate centre.

Alongside results the group announced plans to return £4bn to shareholders by the end of first half of 2022 - starting immediately with a £750m share buyback and an interim dividend of 7.35p per share, up 5% year-on-year.

Aviva shares rose 2.8% in early trading.

Half Year Results

The UK & Ireland Life business reported a 34% decrease in operating profit to £545m. Protection & Health was the only part of the business to grow year-on-year, with a 48% decline in bulk annuity business to £1.6bn. However, on a more positive note the division reported a 12% increase in total new business, driven by a 36% rise in Savings & Retirement sales as both Workplace and Platform businesses delivered a strong set of results with combined net inflows of £5.4bn.

General Insurance reported operating profit of £420m, up 432% year-on-year. That reflects a 6% increase in gross written premiums, together with fewer weather related claims, a reduction in COVID related claims and reduced claims in motor as customers continue to travel less. As a result the division reported a combined operating ratio of 91.6%, and expects that to remain below 94% for the full year.

Asset management business Aviva Investors reported net inflows of £829m in the first half, versus a £574m outflow in the same period last year. That included £1.1bn of external net inflows. Together with good investment results that meant Aviva investors' AUM held for third parties rose 2.8% year-on-year to £74bn.

Underlying cash remittances during the half hit £1.1bn, up from £108m a year ago and on track for the group's target of $5bn in remittances between 0221 and 2023. The significant improvement reflects the volatility last year caused by the pandemic.

Aviva reported a Solvency II ratio, a key measure of insurers capitalisation, of 203%, up from 202% at the start of the year. Capital generation in the period was £578m, down from £890 a year ago.

Aviva key facts Price/Book ratio: 0.83

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 1.13

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.7% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

