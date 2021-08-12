Deutsche Telekom - US drives revenue growth

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Deutsche Telekom reported revenues in the first half of €53.0bn, with organic growth of 6.9% driven by very good results in the US and more modest results in Germany and Europe. Growth reflected the re-opening of stores following lockdowns and pent-up demand.

Operating profit rose 28.8% to €7.2bn, driven by the merger with Sprint.

The groups shares rose 2.6% following the announcement.

Our view

Despite being a German company, Deutsche Telekom (DTE) makes over 60% of its revenue and profits in the US through subsidiary T-Mobile.

The recently complete Sprint deal, which increased DTE's US exposure, has much to recommend it. While Sprint had been struggling, it owns a large chunk of valuable mid-band spectrum and DTE estimates that cost savings will outweigh integration costs after three years.

The combined group should have both the bandwidth and scale needed to take on Verizon and AT&T in the US 5G market but mergers always come with risks, especially one of this size. Either way any material benefits are unlikely to be realised before 2023, though management is enthusiastic about progress.

The tie up has led Standard & Poor's, a credit ratings agency, to downgrade the group from a "BBB+" rating to "BBB". Integrating Sprint will be costly and complicated, and Standard & Poor's expects it'll reduce free cash flow in the near term - increasing the burden of the group's substantial debt pile.

It doesn't help that telecoms is a difficult industry to do well in.

Firstly, building and maintaining modern communications infrastructure, like towers, cables and data centres, costs a fortune. Add the ever-increasing payments to governments for spectrum rights, and the capital requirements of the business become truly eye watering. In 2020 alone Deutsche Telekom spent €18.7bn in cash on investments and spectrum and is on course to spend even more this year. Spectrum investment varies considerably year to year and are long term investments, so telcos typically report free cash flow excluding these payments. But they're a real cost, and investors should keep a close eye on them.

Secondly, the industry lacks pricing power. Telcos compete primarily on price, which leads to pretty feeble margins and meagre returns on the massive amounts of capital employed. This is why companies bundle broadband and mobile data with entertainment services and other perks, and in DTE's case Magenta TV is a big part of the offering. The idea is to offer something meaningfully different that justifies higher pricing. Unfortunately it's led to something akin to an arms race as each provider hunts for unique content to bolster its offer.

Debt has mounted as a result, especially since the merger, and efforts to keep it in hand recently led management to trim the dividend. The group intends to pay a minimum dividend of 60 eurocents per share until 2022, although nothing is guaranteed. We doubt investors will see much if any dividend growth until Sprint has been properly embedded, and that's conditional on the integration going smoothly.

Deutsche Telekom key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 14.8

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 15.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half Year Results

In the US revenues rose 20.7% to €33.1bn. That reflects the acquisition of Sprint, although organic sales growth still came in at 10.1%. That reflects increased mobile device sales now that stores are back open. Operating profits rose 23.7% to €4.3bn.

Germany reported total revenue of €11.8bn, up 1.4% year-on-year. Growth in broadband revenues and sales of home and mobile equipment was partially offset by weaker roaming charges as the pandemic continued to hit international travel. Operating profit came in at €2.4bn, up 21.2%, reflecting efforts to reduce costs including through increased digitisation.

Revenues across the rest of Europe rose 1.6% to €5.6bn, with particular success in Greece, Hungary and Austria. That reflects mobile customer growth, which more than offset lower roaming fees. Operating profits rose 13.6% to €810m.

Systems Solutions reported a 5% fall in revenues to €2.0bn and an operating loss of €95m (2020: EUR110m loss). That reflects declines in traditional IT infrastructure revenues that more than offset growth in public cloud and digital solutions. Group Development revenues came in at €1.6bn, with organic growth of 4.4%. Operating profits were €547m, driven largely by mobile growth in the Netherlands following the acquisition of Tele2 Netherlands.

Capital expenditure, before spectrum costs, rose from EUR7bn to EUR8.6bn mainly as a result of the Sprint acquisition as well as the build out of the 5G network. Including spectrum costs capital expenditure rose from EUR8.1bn to EUR16.6bn - with spending concentrated in the US.

Free cash flow, before spectrum investment, came in at €5.4bn, up 44.1% year-on-year driven by higher profits in the US and the integration of Sprint. However, it remains negative once €8.0bn of spectrum costs are included. As a result net debt rose from €120.2bn at the start of the year to €128.0bn at the end of the half.

