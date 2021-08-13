Disney - Parks recovery drives rapid recovery in profits

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Disney reported third quarter revenues of $17.0bn, up 45% year-on-year and ahead of analyst forecasts. That reflects a very strong recovery in the group's theme parks, which were shut for much of the same quarter last year, as well as the reopening of Disney stores.

Operating profit more than doubled to $2.4bn, comfortably beating market expectations as the Parks and consumer products business moved from a large loss 12 months ago to a reasonable profit. That more than offset headwinds in the Cable TV business, where the return of live sport increased programming costs.

Disney shares rose 5.7% in aftermarket trading.

Disney seems to have weathered the worst of the pandemic. It's parks are back open, and it's US attractions managed to breakeven in the third quarter - ending a yearlong run of losses that at times stretched into the billions of dollars a quarter.

The underappreciated hero of the last 12 months has been the less glamourous broadcast and cable businesses. Revenues have proven remarkably resilient - all the more so when you consider how crucial advertising is to results. These traditional media assets accounted for almost every drop of profits last quarter - no mean feat when you consider commentators have been forecasting the death of cable for years.

However, this could well be cable's last hurrah, and it can't be relied on to dig the group out of future scrapes as consumer's increasingly turn to digital alternatives. That explains why, freed from the need to support shuttered parks, Disney's has been quick to boost content spending once again.

Rapid growth in the group's streaming services, means going toe-to-toe with streaming giant Netflix. While the pandemic may have provided a supportive backdrop to Disney+ initial launch, competition will likely heat up from here. Disney+, now has a little over half the number of Netflix's subscribers. Throw in ESPN+ and Hulu, and Disney has surpassed 80% of Netflix's current total. Streaming losses are narrowing, but if Disney is to hold on to those new audiences it needs to give them content to watch. And as Netflix will happily tell you, content is expensive.

Fortunately we think Disney has a head start on rivals. An excellent content catalogue - whether that's princesses on Disney+ or quarterbacks on ESPN - is one thing - but Disney's ability to sell those products through a variety of channels, multiplies the benefit many times over. Theme parks, computer games, Disney Stores - all help the group squeeze maximum benefit from its content.

It's not all a fairy-tale though.

The $71bn acquisition of Twenty First Century Fox loaded the business up with debt. That increased interest costs by 52% last year, just as profits nosedived. Free cash flow has scraped back into the black, but could yet take a turn for the worse if the rise of Delta variant cases leads to a new lockdown in the US.

Despite the uncertain outlook in the short and medium term, Disney still holds plenty of long-term potential in our view. The power of its unparalleled back-catalogue can't be overstated, and should stand it in good stead in the long-run. Our feeling is that coronavirus is a bump in the road, not a derailing of the investment case.

We should add a quick note on valuation here. You'll notice from the box below that the group's PE ratio is currently well above the long-term average. The stellar valuation is partly down to the pandemic-depressed earnings expected this year, but also reflects a genuine investor enthusiasm for Disney's direct-to-customer streaming service. Given the substantial costs associated with delivering success in streaming we worry that enthusiasm may be slightly overblown.

Half Year Results

Overall the Media & Entertainment Distribution business saw revenues rise 18% to $12.7bn. However, that was driven by a 57% increase in sales in the still unprofitable Direct-to-Consumer business (especially Disney+ where subscribers more than doubled to 116m). Together with the higher programming costs that meant operating profits fell 32% to $2.0bn.

Parks, Experiences & Products reported revenues of $4.3bn, up from $1.1bn a year ago. That growth was broad based, with Domestic Park revenues rising from $213m a year ago to $2.7bn, International Parks from $116m to $526m and Consumer Products from $736m to &1.2bn. With Domestic Parks breaking even this quarter, compared to a $1.6bn loss in the same quarter last year, the division reported overall operating profits of $356m, up from a $1.9bn loss.

Free cash flow for the first nine months of the year came in at $466m, down from $2.7bn last year. That reflects the large increase in content costs year-on-year, after studios closed at the peak of the pandemic. Net debt at the end of the quarter stood at $39.8bn, slightly down on the $40.7bn reported at the end of the last financial year.

