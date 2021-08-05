Glencore - higher prices boost profits

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Glencore reported a first half profit of $1.3bn, compared with a $2.6bn loss last year.

As a result, the board is proposing a special dividend of $530m, equal to $0.04 per share, and a $650m share buyback scheme. This is addition to the $0.12 per share dividend already announced for this year.

The shares rose 1.1% following the announcement.

Full Year Results

Cash profits in the Marketing division fell from $2.2bn to $2.0bn as declines in Energy Products offset improvements in Metals & Minerals. Cash profits decline from $1.4bn to $875m in Energy Products partly reflects an exceptionally strong year in 2020, when a volatile oil price created opportunities. Cash profits from Metals & Minerals rose from $852m to $1.2bn, largely due to improving market fundamentals.

Industrial cash profits rose from $2.6bn to $6.6bn, mainly due to increased commodity prices, especially copper, cobalt, zinc, silver, ferrochrome, nickel and coal. African copper assets made a strong contribution as the Katanga mine is now operating at a steady state. The improvement mainly came in the Metals & Minerals division, where cash profits rose from $2.2bn to $5.9bn. In Energy Products, cash profits rose from $742m to $1.1bn. Industrial capital spending was broadly flat at $1.8bn.

Including readily marketable inventories, net debt fell during the second half from $15.8bn to $10.6bn. Excluding these inventories, net debt fell from $35.4bn to $31.9bn. Free cash flow for the first half was $4.0bn, compared with a $1.7bn outflow last year.

Glencore key facts Price/Book ratio: 1.01

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 0.98

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.3%

