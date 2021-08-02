Heineken - a mixed geographic picture

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Heineken's first half net revenue rose 14.1% organically to €10.0bn, driven by an 8.2% increase in total volumes and a 5.5% increase in revenue per hectolitre. Consolidated beer volume rose 9.6%. Underlying operating profit rose 109.3% to €1.6bn as the group recovered after a difficult first half in 2020. Compared to 2019 operating profit is still down 9%.

Heineken expects costs to increase in the second half of 2021 and in 2022, partly due to increased commodity prices. Management plans to be ''assertive on pricing'' to meet this challenge, but expects a lower operating profit margin the second half and results will remain behind 2019.

Heineken is restoring the interim dividend at €0.28 per share.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our view

First Half Results (underlying and organic)

In the Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe region consolidated beer volumes grew 16.8% and are now slightly ahead of 2019. Net revenue rose 30.4% to €1.5bn, reflecting volume growth and strong price/product mix gains, reflecting ''assertive'' pricing in Nigeria, Russia and Ethiopia. Operating profit rose 190.2% to €209m.

In the Americas volumes rose 16.7%, thanks to a strong recovery in Mexico, and have nearly reached 2019 levels. Net revenue rose 25.7% to €3.3bn, reflecting volume growth and strong pricing in Brazil, offset by promotional activity in Mexico. In the USA volumes grew ahead of the market and were up by high-single digits. Operating profit in the region rose 85.7% to €639m.

In the Asia Pacific region volumes fell 1.0% as lockdowns were imposed to combat a severe wave of the virus. Net revenue rose 5.4% to €1.3bn and operating profit rose 15.9% to €452m.

In Europe beer volume rose 3.2% as a decline in the first quarter was offset by a recovery in the second. However, bar and restaurant volumes were at around half of 2019 levels. Net revenue rose 3.0% to €4.2bn, but operating profit rose 359.1% to €380m, albeit from a low base. In the UK volumes were down by low-single digits, but rose in the twenties during the second quarter as pubs reopened. Heineken is currently experiencing disruption from a lack of drivers.

Capital expenditure in the first half fell from €1.1bn to €909m. Free operating cash flow was €650m, compared with an €809m outflow last year. Net debt rose from €14.2bn to €15.1bn as dividends, acquisitions and currency movements offset positive cash flow.

