HSBC - turning a corner despite remaining headwinds

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

HSBC reported first half revenues of $25.6bn, 4.5% lower than the same period last year, as the bank continued to struggle with the impact of low interest rates.

The bank reported profits before tax of $10.8bn in the half, up from $4.3bn 12 months ago, driven by a $7.6bn swing in provisions for bad loans thanks to the improving global economic environment.

The board announced an interim dividend of $0.07 per share, whereas no dividend was paid a year ago.

The shares rose 1.4% in early trading.

View the latest HSBC share price and how to deal

Our view

HL View to follow.

Register for updates on HSBC

Half Year Results

HSBC reported first half net interest income of $13.1bn, stable quarter-on-quarter but down 9.7% on the same period last year. That reflects a net interest margin of 1.21%, down from 1.43% a year ago, as the bank continued to struggle with lower interest rates around the world. The interest rate headwind more than offset a $21.5bn increase in loans & advances to customers.

Net fee income rose 12.6% year-on-year to $6.7bn, while trading income fell 27.5% to $4.2bn. The bank reported a $2.8bn gain on insurance assets and net insurance premiums to $5.7bn at the half year, up from -$1.3bn and $5bn respectively a year ago.

Provisions related to bad loans fell from a $6.9bn impairment a year ago to a $719m writeback this half. Meanwhile operating expenses rose 3.4% to $17.1bn, largely reflecting increases in performance related pay, with the bank's cost:income ratio rising to 66.9% from 61.8% a year ago.

HSBC reported a CET1 ratio, a key measure of banking capitalisation, at the end of the half of 15.6% down from 15.9% at the start of the year. That reflects an increase in lending and capital reductions following the planned dividend payment.

The bank reported a return on tangible equity of 9.4%, up from 3.8% a year ago. The group expects to pay out between 40 and 55% of earnings as a dividend this year.

HSBC key facts Price/Book ratio: 0.58

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 0.92

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about HSBC shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.