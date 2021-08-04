Ibstock - Guidance improves on strong recovery

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Ibstock's first half revenue was £202m, a 54% increase from 2020 and 94% of pre-pandemic levels on a like-for-like (LFL) basis. Underlying cash profits were £55m, up more than fivefold from 2020 levels, but 7% below 2019. This reflected strong year-over-year growth in both the Clay and Concrete divisions. Concrete sales returned to pre-pandemic levels but Clay was still 8% off its 2019 performance.

In the current trading period, demand has been robust but supply chain disruptions have become more evident. Still, the group expects underlying cash profits for the full year to come in ahead of previous guidance for £93m.

The group will pay an interim dividend of 2.5p per share.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement

Our View

The big year-on-year growth numbers from Ibstock are hardly a surprise--construction ground to a halt last year which caused brick sales to disappear almost completely. What really matters is the 2019 comparisons, which showed the brickmaker's operations are nearly back to pre-pandemic levels.

Ibstock did call out the impact of some inflationary pressures on its business as the cost of materials rose, though. This hasn't had a material impact so far, but it's worth keeping an eye on. So far management's been able to pass much of the cost onto customers.

Last year the group was forced to embark on extensive cost cutting measures to cope with the decline in demand. It shut down 3 of its factories and mothballed another, with corresponding job cuts. That not only got it through the year, but it's left behind a more efficient organisation with a lower cost base.

That's a strong foundation from which to capitalise on a boom in the housing market. Management is using it's more efficient operations to pay for modernisation of two of its factories. That will increase capacity and allow the group to pounce on rising demand- although could become a drain on cash if trading doesn't continue as expected.

While a red hot property market can't continue indefinitely, for now we're encouraged by government support and low interest rates boosting affordability. It's worth noting though that house prices don't necessarily impact Ibstock. The group gets paid as long as houses are being built, so a modest cooling would do no harm.

Management clearly see some risks ahead, because they've spent much of the last year shoring up the balance sheet putting the group in a much stronger position to weather an economic storm. But with plans to shell out £60m and increase capacity in motion, a drop-off in demand would be painful and could see the group's dividend back on the chopping block.

Ibstock's valuation, someway above the long-term average, reflects the market's confidence in a strong recovery. We see the risk of an economic downturn as relatively muted as well, but note that the high expectations could create some turbulence for Ibstock moving forward.

Ibstock key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 14.9

10-year Average Price/Earnings ratio: 12.7

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half Year Update

Revenue in the Clay division was £138m, a 60% increase from 2020 and 8% behind 2019 levels. Volumes recovered from 2020 lows but remained below pre-pandemic levels and were somewhat offset by favourable pricing. Underlying cash profits rose to £47m, a significant year-over-year improvement due to a recovery in sales volumes and cost saving actions but remained below the £51m reported in 2019. In April the group announced a £60m investment in redeveloping its clay brick facilities in the West Midlands, which should increase capacity beginning in 2024.

Concrete delivered revenue of £64m, up from £45m in 2020 and in line with 2019 levels on a like-for-like basis. That reflected a modest volume decrease in manufactured products and slight increase in purchased product sales from 2019. Underlying profits doubled to £12m, £1.3m ahead of 2019, reflecting the impact of price increases and the Longley acquisition.

Underlying free cash flow rose to £23.4m from £9m in 2019 and an outflow of £15m in 2020, reflecting reduced capital expenditure as well as higher profits.

Net debt was down £16m from the year end to £53m, or 0.6 times cash profits.

