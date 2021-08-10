International Hotels Group- Profits up as demand recovers

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Revenue in the first half was down 5.5% to $1.2bn, as improved performances in the US and China were outweighed by a slowdown in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Underlying operating profit more than tripled to $188m, reflecting improved demand across most geographies.

Average revenue per available room (RevPAR) was at 57% of 2019 levels in the first half, with second quarter RevPAR rising to 64% of 2019 levels.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

First Quarter results

The global estate stood at 884,484 rooms, down 1,552 from 2020.

In the Americas, revenue rose 31% to $296m, reflecting an increase in demand beginning in March. A strong improvement among franchised hotels fed into RevPAR rising to 66.4% of 2019 levels. Underlying operating profits rose from $5m in 2020 to $220m.

Revenue in Europe, the Middle East and Africa declined 37.3% to $84m, reflecting the impact of coronavirus restrictions. RevPAR was 32.3% of 2019 levels, though there was a modest improvement in Q2. The region's underlying operating loss narrowed from $115 to $27m, reflecting $95m of exceptional charges reported last year. 5% of the EMEAA estate was still temporarily closed at the end of June.

Revenue in Greater China more than tripled to $59m, as the first quarter recovery carried through May, though renewed restrictions in June weighed on results. RevPAR rose to 84.1% of 2019 levels in the second quarter, but renewed lockdowns brought that figure down to 78% in June. The segment swung from a $12m loss to profits of $31m, reflecting increased revenue and a $3m decrease in exceptional charges.

Underlying free cash flow was $147m, compared to a $66m outflow in 2020. This reflected improve operating profits as well as working capital improvements. Adjusting for currency changes, net debt fell by $71m to $2.5bn.

IHG key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 34.8

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 18.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.2%

