Keywords - half year revenue up 23%, still no new CEO

Half year revenue is expected to rise 23% to around €238m, ignoring the effect of exchange rates and acquisitions. The performance reflects a rebound in areas previously held back by Covid, and ''robust demand'' for Keywords' services, thanks to a ''buoyant'' video games market.

Underlying pre-tax profit is expected to be around €40m, which is up over 80% on last year. Underlying margins have been supported by the group's operating model and cost control, despite some ongoing disruption in certain business areas. As at 30 June 2021, Keywords had net cash of €84m, after cash spent on acquisitions amounting to €45m.

The group is still looking for a new CEO, and more detailed half year results will be reported on 15 September 2021.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Full Year Results (24/3/21)

Keywords CEO Andrew Day will step down from his role following an extended leave of absence. Jon Hauck and Sonia Sedler will continue as joint interim CEOs until a replacement is found.

Revenue growth excluding currency fluctuations and the impact of acquisitions was 25% through the first four months of the financial year. The momentum is expected to continue, though a strong performance in the second half last year means growth rates will temper.

The board expects Keywords to meet market expectations for the full year.

Keywords reported full year revenues of €373.5m, up 14.4% year-on-year (or 11.7% on an organic basis once acquisitions and currency movements are excluded).

Profit before tax rose 86.8% to €32.5m, with earnings per share up 99.1% to 30.32 eurocent. That reflects proactive cost control and also lower travel and marketing expenses due to the pandemic.

The company did not pay a dividend in 2020, but intends to resume its progressive dividend policy in 2021.

Looking at each of the group's key service lines in turn;

Art Creation & Marketing (15.3% of group revenues) reported 31.4% revenue growth year-on-year with organic growth of 17.9%

(15.3% of group revenues) reported 31.4% revenue growth year-on-year with organic growth of 17.9% Game Development (21.4% of group revenues) reported 20.7% revenue growth year-on-year with organic growth of 17.1%

(21.4% of group revenues) reported 20.7% revenue growth year-on-year with organic growth of 17.1% Audio (12.6% of group revenues) reported 12.6% revenue growth year-on-year with organic growth of 5.8%

(12.6% of group revenues) reported 12.6% revenue growth year-on-year with organic growth of 5.8% Functional Testing (21.0% of group revenues) reported 13.9% revenue growth year-on-year with organic growth of 16.1%

(21.0% of group revenues) reported 13.9% revenue growth year-on-year with organic growth of 16.1% Localisation (12.2% of group revenues) reported a 3.6% decline in revenue year-on-year with an organic decline of 4.0%

(12.2% of group revenues) reported a 3.6% decline in revenue year-on-year with an organic decline of 4.0% Localisation Testing (6.3% of group revenues) reported 3.1% revenue growth year-on-year with organic growth of 4.4%

(6.3% of group revenues) reported 3.1% revenue growth year-on-year with organic growth of 4.4% Player Support (11.2% of group revenues) reported 15.8% revenue growth year-on-year with organic growth of 17.5%

Functional and Localisation testing as well as Audio experienced particular disruption from the pandemic in the first half, as studios were forced to close. These and the rest of the group's operations have since moved largely to home working, with 6,900 staff working from home around the world.

Despite rising 3.4%, administrative costs as a percentage of total revenues fell from 30.2% a year ago to 27.3% - reflecting some benefits from scale as well as declines in marketing and travel expenses. As a result, reported operating margins increased from 6.6% a year ago to 11.0%.

Free cash flow more than tripled to €62.5m from €19.6m a year ago. That reflects higher reported profits as well increased collection of tax credits and the increase in non-cash share option payments.

The group announced seven acquisitions during the year, for a maximum total consideration of €97.2m. Acquisitions included additions to the Marketing Services, Game Development and Audio businesses, and a further 85% stake in Australian developer Tantalus announced after the end of the year. The cash cost of acquisitions during the year was €39.9m.

A €110m share placing in May 2020 meant Keywords finished the year with net cash of €102.9m (2019: €17.9m net debt).

Trading so far in 2021 has been good, continuing momentum from the second half of 2020. That follows the launch of the next generation of consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox X/S) as well as continued growth in subscription and steaming gaming models.

