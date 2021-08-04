Legal & General - profits and dividends rise on pandemic rebound

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Legal & General reported underlying operating profits of $1.3bn in the first half, up 13% year-on-year. That reflects strong results in the retail annuities, real asset and Insurance businesses - with many of the group's divisions benefitting from a weaker comparison when the pandemic hit results last year.

The group announced an interim dividend of 5.18p per share, up 5% year-on-year.

Legal & General shares rose 2.2% in early trading.

Our view

Half Year Results

Legal & General's Institutional Annuities business reported a 10% decline in operating profits, coming in at £525m. That reflects a quieter half for the bulk annuity sales, whiLegal & Generalch wrote £3.1bn of new business at a Solvency II margin of 8.4%.

The group's Retail Annuities business reported operating profits of £158m, up 17% year-on-year. That reflects positive mortality releases, as coronavirus continues to affect annuity holders. The division saw annuity sales rise 15% year-on-year to £483m, growing market share, while lifetime mortgage sales rose 14% to $414m. Workplace flows were up 150% to £6.0bn.

Legal & General Investment Management reported operating profits of £204m, up 4%, driven by higher management fees as assets under management increased 6.9% to £1.3trn. The division reported net inflows in the half of £25.7bn, driven by strong inflows from overseas clients and ongoing strength in UK institutional sales - with Solutions accounting for £18.6bn of total net inflows.

Legal & General Capital, which develops real asset investments like property for the rest of the group as well as managing its proprietary trading books, reported operating profits of £250m, up 103% year-on-year. That was driven by the bounce back in the housebuilding market after the pandemic as well as progress in venture capital and clean energy.

Legal & General Insurance reported operating profits of £134m, up from £88m a year ago. That reflects growth in new business premiums - with total premiums rising 2% to £1.5bn - and a significantly improved investment return.

The group's Solvency II ratio, a key measure of insurers capitalisation, came in at 183%, compared to 177% at the start of the year. That reflects reduced Solvency requirements.

Legal & General key facts Price/Book ratio: 1.65

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 1.83

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 7.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

