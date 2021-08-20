Marks and Spencer - shares soar on guidance upgrade

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Marks & Spencer issued a short trading update after seeing sales improve in recent months.

Overall sales rose 29.1% year-on-year over the 19 weeks to 14 August. Sales were also 4.4% ahead of 2019 levels. The growth compared to 2019 was driven entirely by increased Food sales, with online Clothing & Home sales partially offsetting weakness in store.

Given the strong performance management now expect full year profit before tax to be above the top end of its previous guidance of £300-£350m.

Marks & Spencer shares rose 11.4% following the announcement.

Our view

A bumper trading update will be a big relief to M&S investors at a time when conditions looked challenging.

Store closures hammered Clothing & Home revenue last year, and large numbers continuing to work form home mean passing footfall has remained low even as the world normalises. That's a particular problem for M&S since it has relied on city, shopping centre and travel locations, and these areas are capturing less traffic than out of town retail parks.

It helps that the long decline in M&S's clothing & home business, while painful, means the struggling division now accounts for a far smaller portion of overall sales. Growth in Food sales is more than offsetting the decline in sales of formal outfits and tailored clothing - formerly M&S' bread-and-butter offering.

The recovery in sales bodes well for the future, since coronavirus has caused the group to speed up long overdue modernisation and restructuring efforts. More of the business is being dragged online, and management structures and the store estate are being streamlined. Over 8000 roles were cut last year, and another thirty stores are to close. The to-do list is seemingly endless, but all the savings should mean margins are higher going forwards than they were before crisis.

We're not clear how much of the buoyant food sales can be put down to the joint venture with Ocado. But certainly, the deal has done the group no harm. It's allowed M&S to ride the wave of increased online grocery shopping - something it would otherwise have had to watch from the side-lines. With a genuinely differentiated offer, we think the business has potential.

Last time we saw detailed numbers extended payment deadlines with suppliers and good cost control were boosting free cash flow, with underlying net debt levels in a much more comfortable position. Still, investors shouldn't bet on dividends reappearing at their old level quickly- there's a lot of lingering uncertainty.

Ultimately, Marks & Spencer is peddling harder than it ever has before, and we applaud its efforts. If the recent sales surge can be sustained, together with a lower cost base, the long-suffering high-street staple may have finally turned a corner.

Marks and Spencer key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 10.1

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 11.6

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Trading Update

Food sales rose 10.8% compared to last year and 9.6% compared to 2019. That reflects strong results from retail park stores, although hospitality and franchise continue to struggle due to low footfall. Cost reduction programmes are mitigating the effect of inflation, disruption to supply chains and increased colleague absence.

The Clothing & Home division saw sales rise 92.2% compared to 2020, when stores were largely shut, but remains 2.6% below 2019 levels. However, that masks significant changes in sales channel, with online sales up 22.2% on 2020 and 61.8% on 2019 offset by lower in store sales.

International sales rose 39.7% year-on-year but remain 5.2% lower than 2019. Global online sales rose 40% year-on-year.

