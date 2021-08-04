Taylor Wimpey - Guidance raised on record completions

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

In the six months to 4 July, Taylor Wimpey reported revenue of £2.2bn, nearly triple 2020's revenue and 26.8% beyond 2019. This reflected a record number of completions, due in part to delays in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The group will pay an interim dividend of 4.14p per share.

Full year completions are expected to come in near the top end of guidance for between 13,200 and 14,000 homes. Operating profit is forecast to be around £820m, exceeding previous expectations.

The shares were up 4.4% following the announcement

View the latest Taylor Wimpey share price and how to deal

Our view

HL View to follow.

Sign up for updates on Taylor Wimpey

Half Year Update

Excluding joint ventures, Taylor Wimpey completed 7,303 homes. Operating profits were £424m, reflecting a 19.3% operating margin, which is an improvement from 18.0 in 2019. Cost management, a 14.6% increase in average selling price to £299,000, and the increased number of completions all fed into the rise.

The group sold an average of 0.97 homes per outlet per week from an average of 228 outlets during the period. That's up from 0.70 homes per outlet per week in 2020, but average outlets declined slightly from 237.

As at July 4, Taylor Wimpey's orderbook comprised of 10,344 homes worth £2.6bn, down from 11,686 homes worth £2.9bn in 2020. The group was 97% forward sold for 2021 completions, up from 91% at the same point in 2020. The cancellation rate of 14% was an improvement on 21% in 2020 and in line with pre-pandemic levels.

After adding significantly to its landbank last year, Taylor Wimpey "returned to a more normal replacement level of land acquisition." The group added 5,000 plots to its short-term landbank during the period, bringing to total to 82,000. The long term strategic land pipeline held 147,000 potential plots.

The group finished the half with a net cash position of £906.5m, up from £719.4m at 31 December as cash flow more than covered increased land investment and dividend payments.

Free cash flow was £334m, up from an outflow of £525.8m in 2020.

Taylor Wimpey key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 9.2

10-year Average Price/Earnings ratio: 10.5

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 6.5% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about Taylor Wimpey shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.