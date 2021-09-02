Barratt Development - completions and margins recover

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Barratt Development's full year (ended 30 June) revenue was £4.8bn. That's up 40.7% on 2020 and 1.0% on 2019, reflecting increased completions and higher average prices compared to both 2020 and 2019.

Operating profits came in at £811.1m, up 64.4% year-on-year but still 10.0% below 2019. The decline on 2019 reflects lower gross margins due to legacy property costs and repayment of coronavirus grants from the government. Without which margins would have improved.

The board announced a final dividend of 21.9p per share, up from 19.5p in 2019 and nothing in 2020.

Barratt Development shares fell 2.5% in early trading.

Our View

Despite the end of the stamp duty holiday, coupled with a shift in the Help to Buy scheme, the housing market continues to run hot. Forward sales are some 20% ahead of pre-pandemic levels, and prices continue to climb.

Barratt itself is well on the way to recovery too. Completions are within touching distance of 2019 levels, and higher prices mean revenues are already back in growth territory. Strip out ''exceptionals'' related to legacy properties and repayment of coronavirus grants, and profits are back above pre-pandemic levels too.

Those ''exceptionals'' are a lingering bugbear, having proven anything but exceptional recently as the group spends tens of millions every year on rectifying past mistakes. Those corrections cost the group £81.5m in 2021 and are expected to total £40m next year. We hope to see them fall from there.

Still, getting back onto a firm footing is no mean achievement given the economic headwinds the group faced last year, and others that are only just emerging. Build cost inflation is running at 4-5%, and while that's being offset by higher house prices at the moment it's a trend that's unlikely to continue forever. At some point the number of buyers at higher prices will dry up and the group will have to rely on increased sales rather than higher prices to drive profits higher.

We see that as the key factor driving Barratt's long-term goal of 20,000 completions a year. The group approved the purchase of 18,067 plots last year at a cost of £876.8m, but will need to up that in the coming years. The group's targeting gross margins, profits after build costs but before central and financial expenses, of 23% from the new land it buys - which if it can be sustained at the 20,000 properties a year rate would imply a significant improvement in operating profits.

A balance sheet with over £1.3bn in net cash, £659.1m if you include the money the group has already committed to pay for land, means Barratt has the firepower to deliver its growth plans. In fact, we suspect it has a more than it needs. If wider market conditions remain benign then, in time, we'd expect some of that surplus to make its way back to shareholders as either a special dividend or share buyback. That's on top of the current prospective yield of 5.4% - although as with any dividend this and any additional returns are variable and not guaranteed.

Ultimately, Barratt has come out of the crisis in good health, and we think the long-term fundamentals of the UK housing market remain intact. While sharp rises in inflation and interest rates have the potential to upset the entire market, for those prepared to accept the external risks, we think Barratt is a strong name in its sector.

Barratt Developments key facts Price/Book ratio: 1.31

10 year average Price/Book ratio:1.14

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full Year Results

Barratt reported full year completions of 17,243, up 36.8% on 2020 but down 3.4% on 2019. Average selling prices for private houses moved up to £325,500, versus £310,600 in 2020 and £312,000 in 2019. That move reflects house price inflation but also increased completions in London.

Higher house prices more than offset build cost inflation during the year. Together with increased completions and the non-recurrence of coronavirus related costs, underlying operating margins rose to 19.1%, up from 14.8% in 2020 and 19.0% in 2019.

Barratt approved £876.8m of land purchases in the year, equating to 18,067 plots across 97 new sites. Despite that, the group finished the year with £1.3bn of net cash, or £659.1m after land creditors (2020: -£483.7m, 2019: -£195.0m).

Forward sales, including JVs, stood at 15,734, slightly above last year and 20.4% above pre-pandemic times. Current forward sales are valued at £3.9bn.

Going forward Barratt continues to target completions of 20,000 a year, with gross margins of 23%.

