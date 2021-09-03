Berkeley Group - London property market firming

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

In a short statement alongside its AGM, Berkeley said that it was on track to meet full year profit guidance, with pre-tax profits of at least £518m.

The end of lock-down restrictions has been accompanied by a gradual firming of the London market, with trading outside the capital "robust". Reservations are in line with what was achieved pre- pandemic and sales prices are ahead of plan, offsetting build cost inflation.

Management expect to finish the half with forward sales of around £1.7bn.

The group has announced that it will bring forward the £141m shareholder return originally planned for 30 September 2022. However, it has not given details on timescales or whether the return will be as a share buyback or a dividend.

Berkeley shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

View the latest Berkeley share price and how to deal

Our View

Strong pricing and efficient building meant Berkeley managed to deliver on its 2020 targets despite the pandemic. Return on equity for the year was 16.5%, comfortably above management's long-term goal for 15%.

Berkeley's London focus and higher end product means it offers something different to the other large builders. Many of its sites are technically challenging, and that's afforded it enviable margins in the past. Whether or not this exposure to more exclusive property proves to be an advantage going forwards depends how the economy fares as we move on from the pandemic.

The signs are positive. Since June the group's key London market has continued to firm, with reservations and prices improving. Outside London the trend appears to be even better. Brits still love to own their own homes, all political parties see the need for more housebuilding and mortgages are relatively affordable.

The group has historically navigated economic turbulence well - it's enjoying high margins now partly because of its deft management of the financial crisis. At last check, the balance sheet had net cash in excess of £1bn, and a further £450m in available credit.

That safety net of cash supports the group's planned growth while also underpinning impressive shareholder returns. A £451m capital return is imminent by way of a B-class share issue - where shareholders will be issued with new Berkeley shares which are subsequently acquired by the company or cash - and the group is also bringing forward other planned returns. That's on top of a 4.4% prospective dividend yield - although as ever no shareholder return iIs guaranteed,

There are headwinds that could upset the apple cart. The cost of building materials is rising, creating a potential headwind for margins when price rises slow . Inflation more broadly could also trigger a rise in interest rates, which would likely be toxic painful for house prices across the board. Berkeley wouldn't necessarily escape the damage.

Overall, though Berkeley offers a differentiated business model, and performance to date has been robust. If the economic recovery goes off without a hitch, the group is well positioned to thrive.

Berkeley key facts Price/Book ratio: 1.83

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 1.87

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Berkeley

Full Year Results - 23/06/21

Full year revenue rose 14.7% to £2.2bn, and operating profits rose 6.9% to £502.3m, reflecting an increase in both the number of homes sold and average selling prices. However, both private sales reservations and forward sales declined.

The group's on track to deliver a 15% pre-tax return on equity, and annual pre-tax profits of roughly £500m, in the years 2019 - 2025.

This year the group bought back 4.4m shares worth £189m and paid £145.5m in dividends. This year the group plans to return £450m to shareholders through a share redemption. That includes the planned £280m return and £227m in additional surplus cash.

Berkeley sold 2,825 homes this year, up from 2,723. The average selling price was £770,000, a 13.7% increase, driven by a favourable mix of developments, particularly in London. Private sales reservations fell 20%, as expected, reflecting the decision to delay the launch of new developments during the pandemic. Forward sales, which reflects sales due to complete within the next three years, fell £146m to £1.7bn.

Commercial revenue fell to £1.9m from £36.7m as the group didn't make any significant sales during the year.

Despite a £34.7m reduction in operating costs, increased costs associated with the pandemic and group's long-term growth initiatives, meant operating margins declined by 1.7 percentage points to 22.8%.

The landbank stands at 63,270 plots with an estimated future gross profit of £6.9bn, up from last year's 58,413 worth £6.4bn. 71.6% of the sites have implementable planning consent and are in construction.

As at 30 April 2021, the group's inventory had risen by £97.6m to £3.7bn. This includes land not under development (£331.4m), work in progress (£3.2bn) and unsold homes (£105.4m).

Free cash flow rose from £299.8m to £322.6m, and the group finished the year with a net cash position of £1.1bn. Berkeley has a land creditor liabilities of £388.2m, compared to £372.7m last year. Of this, £57.3m is due in the short-term.

Find out more about Berkeley Group shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.