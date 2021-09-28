Pennon - On course

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Cash profits are in line with management forecasts for the year. That's despite revenue growth, driven by increased populations in the regions Pennon serves and recovering business demand, being offset by increased operating and finance costs driven by inflation.

Capital investment is also in line with expectations, with spending up 30% year-on-year including £82m of Green Recovery projects.

Pennon expects to deliver outperformance across outcome delivery incentives, expenditure and financing, and continues to expect a doubling of base returns.

The shares fell 2.2% in early trading.

Our View

Following the sale of Viridor, management has put £1.1bn towards debt reduction, is spending £425m to acquire Bristol Water, and is returning £1.9bn to shareholders through share buybacks and a special dividend.

Bristol Water strikes us as a sensible acquisition. The business has about 1.2m customers and will raise Pennon's Regulatory Capital Value (RCV) by around 16%. Pennon paid a 44% premium to RCV for the business, but in today's market that doesn't seem wholly unreasonable.

The deal and recent shareholder returns mean the full year balance sheet is potentially misleading. While Pennon reported a net cash position, management is targeting a net debt to RCV ratio of 65% by the end of the K7 regulatory period in 2025.

With waste management out the door, the potential for a reliable income from the water business is Pennon's main attraction.

In return for providing an affordable water supply, Ofwat (the regulator) allows Pennon to earn an acceptable financial return. This return is reviewed every five years, which means earnings have tended to be stable and predictable, underpinning a generous dividend. Following the recent sale Pennon is increasing next year's dividend by 9% and will target inflation (CPIH) +2% growth thereafter - which is more than others in the sector can boast.

But Pennon and its water peers have just started a new and tougher regulatory period. Ofwat's reduced what it considers to be 'acceptable' for the coming period and increased performance targets. As with other businesses, lower earnings have tended to result in less generous returns for shareholders.

To date Pennon's built a good record as a water business and while the next regulatory cycle is set to be tougher, we see no reason why this shouldn't continue. Rigid cost control has helped generate some of the best regulated returns in the sector, while service levels have been good enough to earn additional rewards from Ofwat. Long may that continue.

Pennon key facts Price/Earnings ratio (next 12 months): 18.9

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 12.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full Year Results (3 June 2021)

Pennon's full year underlying operating profit fell 12.3% to £215.3m, reflecting the impact of the new K7 regulatory period and the pandemic. The sale of Viridor contributed a £1.7bn profit from discontinuing operations, bringing full year profit after tax to £1.8bn.

The board has declared a final dividend of 14.97p per share, bringing the full year payment to 21.47p.

Pennon has used the Viridor proceeds to pay back £1.1bn in debt. The group has also announced the acquisition of Bristol Water for £425m, and has proposed a special dividend of £1.5bn and share buybacks of £0.4bn. The board has also proposed a share consolidation to maintain the group's share price after the special dividend.

Pennon's full year underlying revenue rose 1.2% to £644.6m. This reflects higher household demand and £24.8m in new contract wins at Pennon Water, more than offsetting a £19.5m reduction from the new K7 regulatory period.

South West Water revenue fell 1.3% to £563.0m, mostly due to regulatory changes. COVID-19 has had limited revenue impact because higher household demand more than offset lower business demand. Underlying operating profit for the division fell 9.4% to £222.3m, reflecting higher costs - mainly inflationary increases and the pandemic.

External revenue for Pennon Water Services rose 21.0% to £81.2m. The division made an operating profit of £0.7m, down from £1.2m.

Following the Viridor sale Pennon has £64.3m in net cash, compared with £3.3bn in net debt at the same point last year. The group generated £396.8m in operating cash flow, down from £449.4m last year.

