Saga - pre-tax loss in-line with expectations

Saga reported an underlying pre-tax loss of £2.8m in the half year, compared to a profit of £15.9m last year. This was in-line with expectations and reflects a "stable" performance in Insurance, offset by the suspension of the travel business, and costs associated with restarting operations. Some cruises restarted in June, while international trips resumed in August.

The shares rose 1.6% following the announcement.

Our view

Half year results

Pre-tax profit fell 9.8% in the Retail Broking business to £37.9m, as brokered gross written premiums fell 15.5% to £175.8m. This reflects disruption to "other" insurance, which includes private medical and travel insurance. Home premiums fell 0.8%, and Motor fell 33.4%, largely reflecting the effect of disposals. Saga-branded motor and home policies increased by 0.5%.

Underlying net earned premiums fell 9.1% to £84.1m in the Insurance Underwriting division. That came as there was a 7.8% fall in the number of policies underwritten, and a smaller decrease pricing. The underlying combined operating ratio, which looks at the percentage of premiums paid out in claims and costs, improved from 101.6% to 88.4%. This is because of fewer people on the roads during lockdown, and the trend is expected to reverse.

Travel revenue fell from £49.3m to £10.0m. Cruise ships began to sail again at the end of June, but business was held back as social distancing meant the ships could initially be only half full. 74% of Cruise advanced receipts have been transferred to a future booking. Marketing costs have increased 26.9% as the group ramps up to support the restarting of operations. The monthly cash burn was £5.9m, lower than guidance of £7m-£9m. There was an underlying pre-tax loss of £51.2m, compared to a £34.2m loss last year.

Saga generated £26.1m of free cash flow, compared to an outflow of £92.2m last year.

Saga issued a £250m five year bond in July, with the proceeds used to repay existing debt facilities. Net debt of £740.3m was about £20m less than at the start of the financial year.

Saga key facts Price/earnings ratio: 8.3

Average Price/earnings ratio since listing (2014): 10.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

