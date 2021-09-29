SSE - renewables enters Japan

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

SSE Renewables will create a joint venture with Japanese renewables company Pacifico Energy to develop offshore wind energy projects in Japan.

SSE will acquire Pacifico's wind development platform by taking an 80% stake worth $208m. The purchase will bring 10GW worth of existing, early-stage offshore wind development projects into the new organization's portfolio.

The deal should bring SSE Renewables closer to its goal of delivering 30TWh per year by 2030.

The group's shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our view

With the sale of its retail business complete and the Gas Production business on the block, SSE now operates through two main divisions - a Networks business which delivers electricity to homes and a renewable energy giant.

Networks is SSE's core business. It delivers electricity across Scotland and Southern England and owns high voltage transmission cables in the Scottish Highlands and Islands. This is classic utility territory - with revenues predictable and profits closely regulated. Historically utilities have been able to pay attractive dividends, and SSE has been no exception. Although the dividend was cut when the retail division was sold, the shares still offer a prospective yield of 5.6%. Regulated profits might be relatively predictable, but they're unlikely to grow quickly, which makes renewable energy SSE's growth engine.

Renewables made up about 49% of underlying operating profits last year, but the plan is to treble output by 2030 to 30 TWh a year (enough to power Scotland). The group's made strides towards achieving that goal with a $208m investment in a Japanese joint venture with 10GW of early-stage offshore wind development projects. The deal brings SSE that much closer to its output goal, but also marks the first step outside Europe, underscoring the group's commitment to expanding this division.

The cost of this move is a drop in the ocean for the wider company, but it represents almost a quarter of Renewables' profit.

Cash has been something SSE has found hard to come by in the past. It hasn't always generated enough to cover the multi-billion pound infrastructure bill and fund the dividend as well. As a result, keeping net debt to adjusted cash profits (EBITDA) in line has relied on asset sales.

A moderate level of debt is no bad thing, especially for a business with such reliable revenues, but it's still important to keep liabilities in check. The scrip dividend, where dividends are paid in shares rather than cash, is helping ease the burden short term.

There are external threats as well. A tougher regulatory regime is on the horizon, which will likely see profits squeezed as the regulator puts pressure on prices while increasing performance expectations. The final proposals will be published in December this year following a draft in July.

The combination of reliable networks and growing renewable energy businesses looks attractive, but we're not going to get too excited until SSE starts generating cash reliably. If SSE gets this transition right investors could enjoy a sustainable and growing dividend, but that's never guaranteed.

SSE key facts Price/Book ratio: 3.21

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 3.92

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv.

Full Year Results (26 May 2021)

SSE has reported a 1% increase in full year underlying operating profit to £1.5bn. Coronavirus reduced operating profit by £170m, which is at the lower end of the guidance range. Underlying earnings per share rose 5% to 87.5p, within the expected 85-90p range.

The board is recommending a final dividend of 56.6p per share, bringing the full year payment to 81.0p. The dividend is up 1.2% on last year, in line with average Retail Price Inflation over the year.

SSE is not providing detailed guidance for the next year, but expects the Enterprise and Business Energy divisions to incur the bulk of ongoing coronavirus costs.

Underlying operating profit at the Networks division fell 15% to £488.2m. This reflects a 1% increase at SSEN Transmission to £220.9m, where increased phasing of allowed revenue and higher connection activity offset a rise in operating costs due to high levels of investment. Regulatory Asset Value (RAV) for the division rose 4.7% to £3.6bn, reflecting £435.2m of investment.

Operating profit at SSEN Distribution fell 25% to £267.3m, primarily reflecting lower volumes from non-households. Management expects to recover some of the shortfall under existing regulatory arrangements. RAV for the division rose 2.9% to £3.8bn after £350.8m of investment.

SSE's Investment in SGN delivered a 14% reduction in operating profit to £173.0m. This was driven by higher costs, lower activity because of the pandemic and lower income from land sales. RAV was broadly flat at £1.95bn.

Underlying operating profit at the Renewables division rose from £567.3m to £731.8m. This included £226m from the sale of 51% of the Seagreen offshore wind farm and 10% of the Dogger Bank farms. Excluding this contribution, operating profit fell due to a 10% decrease in output from disposals and adverse weather, partially offset by higher prices and plant availability. The group invested £294.3m in the division and total renewable generation capacity fell from 3,974MW to 3,882MW.

Thermal Generation reported a 5% increase in underlying operating profit to £160.5m. Higher utilisation and asset sales entirely offset the impact of a one-off restatement in the prior year. Capital spending fell from £177.0m to £106.5m. Gas Storage recorded a £5.7m loss, compared with a £3.7m profit last year.

The Customer Solutions division recorded £20.0m in underlying operating profit, down from £58.0m last year. This reflects a £24.0m loss from SSE Business Energy as the pandemic reduced commercial demand, and a £44.0m profit from SSE Airtricity.

Energy Portfolio Management generated £18.4m in underlying operating profit compared with a £60.3m loss last year, reflecting legacy losses on gas positions. SSE Enterprise recorded a £21.3m loss, compared with an £8.1m profit last year, reflecting lower Contracting and Rail activity due to the pandemic. Unallocated Corporate losses were £58.4m.

Adjusted net debt and hybrid capital fell from £10.5bn last year to £8.9bn, reflecting ongoing asset sales and adjustments, partially offset by ongoing investment. Net debt is now 4.6 times cash profits (EBITDA), within the group's 4.5 to 5.0 target range.

