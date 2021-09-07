Ted Baker - second quarter in-line with expectations

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Second quarter group sales rose 50% on last year, in line with expectations. The improvement reflects increasing consumer confidence following the pandemic, as shoppers return to malls in the US and UK.

The group reduced the amount of discounted stock, which helped margins improve significantly. However, this decision affected online sales, which fell 25%, and now make up 39% of Retail sales compared to 67% last year.

Compared to pre-pandemic levels, store sales are down 45%. Footfall is still down overall, and Ted Baker has a smaller presence in out-of-town retail parks, which have recovered more strongly. Two new short-term lease stores opened in the quarter.

Wholesale and licence revenue more than doubled on last year, but is down 29% since before the pandemic.

The group also warned its new online platform is taking longer than expected, and the launch date has been delayed to early 2022. Ted said it had "material liquidity headroom", as it expects cash needs to peak over the next couple of months.

The shares rose 1.6% following the announcement.

Our view

Second quarter trading has shown some signs of improvement for Ted Baker.

Sales are up 50% compared to last year, after lockdown store closures blew a hole in sales and profits in 2020. We're also encouraged by the improved inventory management - an area the group's previously struggled with. The decision to reduce the amount of stock it discounts is a real bonus. This not only helps protect the brand, but profits too, and fits with the final stage of the turnaround plan focused on refreshing the brand.

Gargantuan cost saving efforts, the sale and lease back of its head office and the issuing of new shares, means the balance sheet is in much better condition than before. There was net cash of over £66m at the last count.

That gives Ted a leg to stand on, but dig a bit deeper and it's clear there's still a lot of work to be done.

The demise of the department store is a big problem given Ted's large number of concessions. Add the high fixed costs associated with running a bricks and mortar retailer, and the net effect pre-pandemic was one of unravelling profits.

Ted Baker is geared towards formal and occasion wear, which is precisely what people didn't want last year. While events are slowly filling up our calendars once more - the decline of full time, formal office life could be a drag for a while to come. High street and shopping centre footfall is still below normal levels, and may never recover to the volume Ted needs to prosper.

The poor online performance is particularly disappointing in that regard. The pandemic has accelerated the shift to online, and rather than being able to capitalise on the shift, Ted's digital sales are instead going backwards. The delay in launching the new online platform is yet another operational fumble, and one the group could seriously do without. With the remaining challenges, we can't rule out a re-introduction of sales stickers, which would hurt profits.

At some point sales need to move forwards, because cost savings and fundraises can't be relied on forever. We aren't sure if current conditions make that possible. The shares could rerate substantially if the strategy shift works, but a lack of dividend means shareholders aren't being paid to keep the faith. We also can't rule out the group asking investors for more money. There's a lot resting on Ted turning itself around, and we think short to medium-term volatility is likely.

Ted Baker key facts Price/Sales ratio: 0.6

Ten year average Price/Sales ratio: 1.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full year results (14 June 2021)

Full year revenue fell 44.2% to £352.0m, ignoring the effect of exchange rates. Performance was hampered by lockdown store closures, and reduced demand during periods of re-opening. The lower revenue contributed to an underlying pre-tax loss of £59.2m, compared to £4.8m profit last year. Including a £45.3m charge for the reduced value of its assets, restructuring and other costs, there was a loss of £107.7m.

In the first quarter of the new financial year group revenue improved, but was still down 17.3%.

Retail revenue declined 42.1% to £254.3m. In the UK and Europe, which makes up 71.5% of retail revenue, revenue declined 38.9%. North America fell 45.6% to £69.9m, and the much smaller Rest of World business was down 79.8%. The declines also reflect reduced demand for formal and occasionwear.

Group online sales rose 22.1%, and these now make up 57% (2020: 27.0%) of total retail sales. Four stores were closed in the period, and the group made a number of redundancies.

The Wholesale business posted revenue declines of 48.6% to £85.3m, while Licensing fell 34.5% to £12.4m.

The lower sales meant operating contribution margins are now -28.1%, compared to -9.5% last year. Capital expenditure of £7.0m is roughly a quarter of last year's levels as "investment on physical locations has been limited only to essential works".

Including the £77.8m sale proceeds of the group's head office, Ted Baker produced free cash flow of £134.7m. The group also raised around £105m from issuing new shares. Ted has extended and renegotiated its borrowing facilities, meaning overall it had a net cash position of £66.7m as at the end of January 2021.

The group also provided an outline of trading in the first quarter of the new year. Online sales growth has slowed, rising 4.5%, but reduced discounting meant gross margins have improved slightly. Wholesale and Licence were down 22.4%.

