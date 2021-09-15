Tullow Oil - pre-tax profit back in positive territory

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Half year revenue fell $4m to $727m, as sales volumes fell 14.7% to 65,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), offset by a 17.4% rise in the realised oil price to $60.8 a barrel.

A large reduction in exploration costs written off and impairment charges meant the group reported a pre-tax profit of $213m, up from a $1.4bn loss last year.

The group now expects full year production volumes to be at the upper end of the guidance range, at 58,000 - 61,000 boepd.

The shares rose 3.0% following the announcement.

Half year results

Working interest production fell 21.2% to 61,230 boepd, reflecting reduced production at the Jubilee and TEN fields, plus disposals. New wells in Ghana did not produce any oil in the period, so were unable to offset the production decline.

Higher global oil prices meant Tullow's hedges were less effective, and without these, the realised oil price per barrel would have been $65.2. As of the end of June 2021, Tullow has hedges in place for downside protection on 51% of its forecast production to May 2023.

Underlying cash costs per barrel were $12.9, up from $11.0. This reflects the lower production, and higher operating costs associated with Covid-19. Administrative expenses halved to $23m following the previously announced reduction in headcount.

Impairment charges were over $400m lower than last year, at $8m.

Capital expenditure fell from $192m, to $101m. Over half of this spending went on production and development. Tullow outlined plans to spend $1.3-$1.5bn on capital expenditure between 2021 - 2025. This will be self-funded.

Free cash flow was $86, versus a $213m outflow last year, reflecting the lower capital expenditure and higher profits. Net debt stood at $2.3bn, down from $3.0bn at the same time last year. Together with the higher profits, that meant net debt as a proportion of cash profits fell to 2.6 times, down from 3.0.

Tullow forecasts full year free cash flow of about $0.1bn. This would increase by around $50m if the oil price averages $70 a barrel in the second half.

