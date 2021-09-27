United Utilities- trading as expected

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Revenue in the first six months of the year is forecast to rise 4% compared to last year. This reflects higher consumption as more people work from home and businesses resume operations following lockdowns, only partially offset by regulatory revenue reduction.

Coupled with cost-saving initiatives this should lift underlying operating profit, though it will be somewhat offset by inflationary pressure. This doesn't include a £380m one-time tax charge due to new tax legislation.

The group expects a small increase to net debt, reflecting increased infrastructure investments.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Full Year Results (27/05/2021)

Full year revenue fell 2.8% to £1.8bn, reflecting lower bills thanks to regulatory price controls which inflationary increases only partially offset. Revenue was also reduced by lower business consumption, although this was offset by an increase in household consumption.

Lower revenue, increased infrastructure renewal spending and higher depreciation and amortisation had the largest impact on profits. Household bad debt was 2.2% of revenue, representing a £5m increase on last year.

Net debt increased from £7.2bn to £7.3bn, which is 62% of the group's Regulatory Capital Value, up from 61% last year. United Utilities generated £249.0m in free cash as cash generation rose and fixed investment in property, plant and equipment fell to £610.4m.

Capital spending next year is expected to be between £625m and £675m.

United Utilities key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 19.9

10 year Average Price/Earnings Ratio: 18.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

