AB InBev - profits up as guidance is raised

AB InBev reported revenue in the third quarter of $14.3bn, reflecting 7.9% organic growth. Underlying cash profits grew 3% to $5.2bn.

As a result of "continued momentum" cash profit guidance was raised to between 10% and 12%.

The board has chosen not to issue an interim dividend.

The shares rose 4.7% following the announcement.

Third quarter results (underlying figures)

North America posted revenue of $4.3bn, with organic growth down 1.1% and volumes falling 4.8%. Cash profits fell 2.7% to $1.7bn as supply chain disruptions in the US impacted trading.

Revenue grew 14.5% in the Middle Americas to $3.2bn with volumes up 9.7%. Cash profits of $1.6bn were 10% up on last year. Momentum continues in Columbia where lockdowns continue to ease, record volumes helped both revenue and cash profits grow more than 30%.

Volume growth of 8.7% in South America helped a 24.8% rise in revenues to $2.5bn. Beer volumes in Brazil reached all-time highs. Cash profits were up 9.7% to $716m.

In Europe, Middle East and Africa revenue rose 11% to $2.1bn with volumes up 8.9%. The group continues to push its premium and super-premium portfolios, which now make up over 50% of revenue. Cash profits were up 14.9% to $754m, driven by growth of nearly 50% in South Africa.

Organic growth dropped 2% in the Asia Pacific region, with revenues of $1.9bn. Volumes dropped 5.9% as restrictions in China led to a "total industry decline". Cash profits for the region were down 3.1% to $673m.

The groups Global Export and Holding Companies saw revenue growth of 11.8% to $272m. Cash losses widened by 44.4% to $245m as volumes dropped 10.4%.

AB InBev key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 17.6

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 19.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.7% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

