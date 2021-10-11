ASOS - sales outlook slows, CEO to stepdown

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Full year revenue rose 22% to £3.9bn, reflecting the benefit of lockdown restrictions on trading. Underlying pre-tax profit rose 36%, to £193.6m.

Next year ASOS expects sales to rise 10-15%, with mid-single-digit growth in the first half. That's because the group will be lapping the exceptional demand seen this year, and supply chain problems will affect some stock availability. Pre-tax profit will be up to 43% lower because of higher freight and labour costs, and rising return rates.

CEO Nick Beighton is stepping down with immediate effect, having served as CEO for six years. Mat Dunn, currently Chief Financial Officer, will take on the additional role of Chief Operating Officer and "lead the business on a day-to-day basis", while a permanent successor is found.

The shares fell 8.9% following the announcement.

Our view

The outlook for next year's sales is disappointing.

The tailwinds provided by COVID, including a huge boost to online shopping and reduced returns rates, are starting to unwind. Added to the problems are global supply chain constraints, which as well as rising costs, means ASOS is struggling to get hold of enough of the right stock.

The main thing to watch is margins. While they aren't at dangerous levels, 5.3% is a bit thin, which doesn't leave a lot of breathing room. With disruption expected to continue, and spending set to ramp up, some damage to operating margins is coming down the pipes. The extent of this will be watched with great interest.

Then there's the issue of demand. ASOS has said that demand has remained fairly strong, even as high streets in core markets have reopened. But we wonder exactly how that's going to shape up over the longer-term. The pandemic has chivvied ASOS' bricks and mortar rivals to up their own digital offerings, so the group's going to have to peddle a bit harder than it's used to if it's to grow market share.

All of these challenges come at a time when the CEO and Chair are leaving the business. Any change of senior leadership brings an element of transition and strategic risk.

But we'd be lying if we said ASOS doesn't have some fundamental strengths.

Plus, the pandemic has permanently increased online shopping demand in our view. While impossible to say for sure, ASOS' head start here should, in theory, mean it benefits. This is probably why ASOS feels comfortable it can deliver £7bn of annual revenue, and double the size of the combined US and Europe business over the next 3-4 years. We believe the addressable market is there, but it will require near-perfect execution of expansion plans. That's an area ASOS has fallen short of before.

A balance sheet with almost £200m of net cash is a luxury in the retail sector, and gives it opportunity to pounce on acquisitions to help propel growth if they arise. It also gives ASOS space to stomach a degree of disruption.

ASOS has some exciting growth prospects. Its strong proposition and growth plans in the US mean the long-term picture is still attractive in our view. But looking to the near-term, the group will be disrupted by supply chain and costs problems, and we think ups and downs are likely. These question marks are reflected in a price to earnings ratio of 18.4, which is significantly lower than average.

ASOS key facts Price/earnings ratio: 18.4

10 year average Price/earnings ratio: 52.5

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full year results

Sales in the UK rose 36% to £1.7bn, with reduced customer churn and good growth in new customers. ASOS said the 1.4m new customers are of a high quality - they are engaged and more likely to return than average. The average shop was larger overall, but average selling prices were smaller because of heightened demand for casual-wear.

Total sales of £1.2bn in the EU were 15% up year-on-year, although this had slowed to just 4% in the final quarter. Similar to other regions, average selling prices were lower. Shipping and Brexit-relating issues meant stock availability was weak, and meant ASOS couldn't serve increased demand in some markets.

Total sales in the US - which rose 21% to £466.2m- were helped by wholesale sales from the Topshop brands. Global shipping and customs delays held performance back, but things are starting to improve.

There was a 3% rise in active customers in Rest of World. Sales growth was the most muted in this region, rising 6% to £607.0m.

Group underlying operating margins rose to 5.3% from 4.6%.

ASOS experienced the negative effects of increased inventories and adverse working capital movements. Free cash flow was £35.9m, compared to £258.5m last year, while net cash was £199.5m compared to £407.5m.

The group invested £286.4m on buying the Topshop brands in the year.

Next year, capital expenditure is expected to rise to about £210m. This will be spent on automating warehouses, and increased customer experience and data tech.

