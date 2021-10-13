Barratt- trading as expected

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Barratt has said it's on track to meet the full year and medium-term targets laid out in last year's full year results. It highlighted that net private reservation rates fell 2.3%, compared to 2020, reflecting the non-repeat of pent up lockdown demand and increased Help to Buy (H2B) reservations seen last year.

The group said it hasn't seen any "significant disruption" relating to global supply chain problems. Build cost inflation is still expected to be around 4-5% for the full year.

The shares rose 3.1% following the announcement

AGM Trading Statement

Compared to pre-pandemic levels, the net private reservation rate rose 18.1%. Net private reservations per active outlet per average week declined from 0.87 to 0.85. So far this year, 21% of private reservations are using Help to Buy, compared to 51% last year.

The group launched 27 new developments, as expected, and plans to grow the number of sales outlets by around 3% this year.

Barratt's private homes are now 71% forward sold, with a total of 15,393 homes - including joint ventures - worth £3.9bn presold. That's up from 15,135 homes worth £3.6bn at the same point last year.

Private average house prices rose to £344.3k from £331.4k, as underlying house price inflation outweighed a modest decrease in the proportion of larger family homes sold and unfavourable mix changes in London.

The group's approved the purchase of 3,735 plots across 15 sites and expects to add between 18,000 and 20,000 additional plots this year.

The group expects to grow completions by 17,000 - 18,000 homes in the current financial year.

