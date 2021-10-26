Facebook - revenue up by a third but outlook weaker

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Revenue rose 35% to $29.0bn in the third quarter, largely reflecting a 33% increase in advertising revenue. Operating profit increased 30% to $10.4bn.

The group expects revenue growth to slow down to between around 9% - 17% next quarter. Facebook's CFO said the decline is because of "the significant uncertainty we face in the fourth quarter in light of continued headwinds from Apple's iOS 14 changes, and macroeconomic and COVID-related factors".

The shares rose 1.8% in after-hours trading.

Our view

Facebook's growth, and outlook for the end of the year, have been disappointing. Not only is advertising revenue meant to slow down, the group's ramping up investment at the same time, which combine to make margins sink.

This lower base isn't ideal. But it's important to focus on the long-term investment case, which is still intact in our view.

Advertising revenue is Facebook's bread and butter, with marketing teams paying handsomely to make the most of the data footprints users leave behind. With around half the world's population logging onto one of Facebook's apps (the obvious one, plus Instagram and WhatsApp), Facebook's significance isn't going anywhere.

As one Facebook analyst put it, ''Covid has accelerated the obvious... everything is going digital.'' Which means an accelerated shift to online shopping - a higher margin source of ad revenue for Facebook. And the group is far more exposed to shopping than service advertising - like travel.

The exceptional boom in online activity last year means comparisons are going to be tougher. But the e-commerce sector has been boosted on a long-term basis because of the pandemic, and we'd expect this to become more apparent over the next couple of years.

Facebook plans to build on the digital boom with a so-called metaverse, a virtual space where users interact in the form of avatars, already popular in the gaming world. This is little more than an ambition for Facebook at the moment, but the insularity bred by lockdowns could act as a catalyst for users. If the idea comes to fruition, having users become even more immersed in its stable of social networks would ultimately mean advertisers part with more money for the data those users leave behind.

As ever though, you have to spend to stay ahead in tech, which is reflected in an ever-increasing research and development budget. Margins are coming under pressure as the group spends heavily on its data centres and networks in particular.

Facebook's huge scale means increased investment is also needed to keep regulators happy - particularly around security and compliance measures. It's currently facing a whistleblowing scandal around user safety. Not great for stock sentiment, but the outcome is unlikely to be existential.

We think the core business remains attractive because of Facebook's unrivalled reach into our lives. Those strengths aren't necessarily reflected in the current share price valuation in our view. However, investors need to be prepared to accept the external risks - particularly the political spotlight which means ups and downs are likely.

Facebook key facts Price/earnings ratio: 21.0

Ten year average price/earnings ratio: 31.5

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Third quarter results

Advertising revenue reached $28.3bn, rising by a third. Non-ad revenue more than doubled to $734m.

An average of 1.93bn people used Facebook per-day, up 6%. Including Facebook's other brands, like Instagram and Whatsapp, this number rises to 2.81bn, which was an 11% improvement. On a monthly basis, total active users were 3.58bn, up12%.

Facebook spent $6.3bn on Research and Development, up 32.6% from the same time last year. Marketing and sales costs were $3.6bn, up from $2.7bn, while headcount increased 20% to just over 68,000. Capital expenditure was $4.5bn in the period.

Facebook had net cash of $58.1bn at the end of September.

The group repurchased $14.4bn Facebook shares in the quarter, and has increased its share buyback authorisation by $50bn.

Looking ahead, full year capital expenditure is expected to be around $19bn, but this will be $29-34bn for 2022. The group plans to ramp up investment in data centres, servers, network infrastructure and offices.

