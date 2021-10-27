Heineken - guidance unchanged

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Heineken's nine-month net profit was €3.1bn, compared to €396m in 2020 and €1.7bn in 2019. That includes a €1.3bn in exceptional gain on the revaluation of its interest in India's United Breweries.

Third quarter underlying beer volume of 60.2 million hectolitres (mhl). That represents a 5.1% fall in organic volumes, with declines in Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific.

The group continues to expect full-year results to be below 2019 levels.

The shares fell 1.9% following the announcement.

Heineken third quarter trading update

Volume for the flagship Heineken brand grew 8% to 12.8mhl, with double digit growth in over 50 markets. Heineken 0.0, the alcohol-free offering, grew in the low twenty percentages.

In Africa, the Middle East and Eastern Europe total beer volume was 9.6mhl, reflecting organic growth of 5.5%. Growth was driven by South Africa, Nigeria, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In the Americas volume declined organically by 3.4%, with total volumes of 21.2mhl. The economy portfolio in Brazil continues to impact volume, with a drop in the mid-forties, as the group shifts focus to its premium brands.

Asia Pacific saw a big drop in organic volume of 37.4%, posting total volume of 5.9mhl, as COVID restriction increased in Cambodia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia. India saw beer volume grow nearly 50% as restrictions ease.

In Europe, volume of 23.5mhl reflected an organic decline of 2.3%. The premium portfolio grew well - led by Heineken, Desperados and Birra Moretti. Sales in bars and restaurants grew by a high single digit percentage, although remain well behind 2019 levels. Retail sales normalised with 2019 levels.

Heineken key facts Price/Earnings ratio (next 12 motnhs): 23.8

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 19.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.5%

