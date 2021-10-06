Imperial Brands - trading as expected

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Underlying revenue is expected to grow at 1% driven by strong tobacco pricing. Together with reduced losses in Next Generation Products (NGP) and improved performance in Distribution, this should feed into underlying operating profit growth in the low to mid-single digits, as expected.

CEO Stefan Bomhard said, "We have made good progress in implementing our strategy through a sharper management focus, greater investment behind our priority combustible tobacco markets and new market trials in heated tobacco and vapour."

The shares fell 1.4% following the announcement.

View the latest Imperial Brands share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Register for updates on Imperial Brands

Trading Update

Within Combustibles, increased investment across the group's priority markets is expected trim market share losses to a 0.02% to 0.03% decline, compared to a 0.17% decline last year. This coupled with lower revenue in Australia and US legal costs is expected to drive underlying operating profits lower, as previously guided. Overall tobacco volumes should be in line with expectations, with cigarette market share expanding by around 0.20%. Relaxed Covid travel restrictions could result in a small, unfavourable change in product mix.

Second half revenue in Next Generation Products is expected to be in line with the first half, as the group continued to exit markets with lower growth prospects. The group's launched heated tobacco trials in the Czech Republic and Greece and is testing new marketing strategies for blu in the US.

Imperial Brands key facts 12 month forward Price/Earnings ratio: 6.3

10 year average 12 month forward Price/Earnings ratio: 10.6

Prospective yield: 9.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about Imperial Brands shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.