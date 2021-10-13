LVMH - 40% sales rise

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Organic revenue rose 40% to €44.2bn in the first nine months of the year. Compared to 2019, sales are up 11%. For the third quarter specifically, organic revenue rose 20%, compared to 84% growth in Q2.

Looking ahead, LVMH said: "within the context of a gradual exit from the health crisis, the Group is confident in the continuation of the current growth". .

The shares were unmoved following the announcement.

Nine month trading details

The biggest division, Fashion & Leather Goods saw organic revenue rise 57%, or 28% compared to pre-pandemic levels, to %euro;21.3bn, with Christian Dior and Louis Vuitton being stand out performers. For the third quarter, organic revenue was up 24%.

Selective Retailing recorded revenue of %euro;7.8bn, reflecting 15% growth in the third quarter and 13% for the year-to-date. Compared to pre-pandemic levels, sales are still down 23% overall. Sephora performed well, as did online sales, but duty free specialist DFS continues to struggle.

Watches & Jewellery saw revenues rise in the third quarter, but at a significantly slower rate than Q2. For the year-to-date revenues are up 49% at %euro;6.2bn. Non-organic performance was helped greatly by the consolidation of recently acquired Tiffany's, which delivered a "remarkable performance" in the US.

Perfumes & Cosmeticsboosted sales by 30% over the nine months to %euro;4.7bn, while Wines & Spirits were up 30% to %euro;4.3bn. These divisions are running behind 2% and up 10% on 2019 respectively.

LVMH also highlighted that the US and Asia are seeing double digit growth.

LVMH key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 28.2

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 21.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

