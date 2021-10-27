Microsoft - strong start to new year

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

First quarter revenue rose 20% to $45.3bn, ignoring the effect of exchange rates, faster than market expectations. There was double digit growth in every division. Group operating profit rose 24% to $20.2bn.

CEO Satya Nadella believes demand for Microsoft products will rise as businesses seek to "improve productivity and the affordability of their products and services by building tech intensity", in order to combat rising inflation.

The shares rose 2.0% following the announcement.

View the latest Microsoft share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Register for updates on Microsoft

First quarter results

Revenue in the Productivity & Business Processes division reached $15.0bn, up 20%. That reflects growth in Office Commercial products and cloud services, especially Office 365 products, which rose 21%. LinkedIn revenue was up 39%, thanks to strong growth in Marketing Solutions, while Dynamics products rose 29%. Operating profits were up 32.9% and reached $7.6bn.

Intelligent Cloud operating profit rose 39.5% to $7.6bn, reflecting a 29% climb in revenue, largely because of Azure and other cloud service growth.

The More Personal Computing business was the weakest performer, with revenue rising 11% to $13.3bn. Within the division search and news advertising revenue did well, rising 39%. Operating profit was $5.1bn, up from $4.7bn last year.

Microsoft generated free cash flow of $18.7bn in the quarter and had net cash of $77.3bn. The group returned $10.9bn to shareholders via share repurchases and dividends - up 14% compared to last year.

Microsoft key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 33.5

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 20.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about Microsoft shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.