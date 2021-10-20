Nestle - Sales guidance raised

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Group sales in the first 9 months rose hit 63.3bn Swiss Francs (CHF), with organic growth of 7.6% reflecting broad based growth across most geographies, a steady recovery in of out-of-home channels and 1.6% pricing growth. Coffee and PetCare were the group's best-performing product categories, with the latter delivering organic sales growth of 12.1%.

The group is now expecting full year organic sales growth between 6% and 7% and underlying operating profit margins around 17.5%.

The shares rose 3.7% following the announcement.

View the latest Nestlé share price and how to deal

Our view

Despite supply chain headwinds, sales growth at Nestlé is better than expected. That's led management to increase revenue expectations for the full year, although margins are still forecast for 17.5% as price increases take time to catch up to cost inflation.

We think the underlying performance has been very impressive. The group handled the seismic shifts in consumer demand well throughout the pandemic. A global footprint and varied product base means the group was able to move with the market. Exposure to pet care, health and at-home coffee products in particular helped in lockdown conditions. They're also exactly the kind of thing people buy over and over again in normal times.

We also admire the operating model, which focuses on volume instead of price increases. That's helped deliver underlying sales growth of at least 2% for over 20 years. And sales are expected to keep moving in the right direction over the medium-term - with targets even upgraded.

That being said, the price side of the equation is facing some headwinds. Passing rising costs on to consumers could disrupt the group's volume-led strategy. Pricing pressure from new entrants and supermarkets' own-brands is also a threat. But Nestlé's business model is better placed to tackle this dilemma than some other groups.

Nestlé relies on a research & development spend of close to 2bn Swiss Francs (CHF) a year to provide fuel for volume growth. New varieties and formats of existing popular brands benefit from the much larger marketing and admin budgets, ensuring they're front and centre of consumers' minds. That in turn encourages reliable revenues. Extra sales boost profits, and profits can be paid out as dividends or reinvested in next year's products.

That virtuous cycle has seen the group increase the dividend every year for 26 years - although remember all dividends are variable and not guaranteed.

The group has been doing a bit of housekeeping recently, clearing out low potential brands and stocking up in growth areas such as The Bountiful Company's nutrition and supplements business. A higher growth portfolio can only be a good thing, although what that means for the group's 23% shareholding in L'Oreal remains to be seen.

Nestlé's not a company likely to deliver dizzying levels of growth from here. It's more steady-eddie than stellar growth stock. However, Nestlé's resilience comes at a price, with a Price/Earnings ratio above the long-term average. That reflects the group's strengths, but also means there's pressure for sales to keep moving forwards.

Nestlé key facts Price/earnings ratio: 24.1

Ten year average Price/earnings ratio: 20.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Nestlé

Third Quarter Results (organic)

Sales in the Americas rose 8.4% to 24.6bn CHF. The region benefitted from 3.2% pricing growth as well as out-of-home channel recovery. Despite supply chain constraints, North America saw growth across most product categories, although home-baking products like Toll House and Carnation saw sales declined following last year's exceptional demand.

Sales in Europe, Middle East and North Africa were up 7.2% to 15.5bn CHF. This was the result of growth across all geographical markets, particularly Russia, Turkey, the UK and Italy. The region posted double-digit growth across it's Purina PetCare brands and coffee sales rose by nearly 10%. Pizza sales slid following strong demand in 2020. Infant Nutrition was also slightly lower, the result of lower birth rates due to the pandemic.

Despite renewed regional lockdowns Asia, Oceania and Africa saw sales for the first 9 months rise 4.1% to 15.2bn CHF as revenue in all geographic areas bar South-East Asia grew. Third quarter revenue declined, the result of lower Infant Nutrition sales in China compared to strong demand last year.

Revenue at Nespresso was up 11% to 4.7bn CHF and Nestlé Health Sciences posted revenue of 3.2bn CHF, representing growth of 14.3%.

Overall E-commerce sales reached 14.1% of total sales, reflecting 17.2% growth year-on-year.

Find out more about Nestlé shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.