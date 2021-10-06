PepsiCo - guidance upgraded

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Net revenue of $20.2bn was up 9% on an organic basis in the third quarter. That reflects growth in every business area, while operating profit was up 5% to $3.2bn.

Chairman and CEO, Ramon Laguarta acknowledged a "volatile supply chain and cost environment" but the group still upgraded full year guidance. It now expects full year organic sales to rise 8%, up from previous guidance of 6%.

The shares rose 1.2% following the announcement.

Third Quarter Results (all profits are core, revenue growth is organic)

Revenue at Frito-Lay North America rose 5% to $4.7bn, with growth largely driven by price rather than volume increases. There was double-digit unit volume growth in variety packs and high-single-digit growth in trademark Ruffles, partially offset by a low-single-digit decline in Lay's. Operating profit was flat at $1.4bn despite the higher net revenue, because of higher packaging and cooking oil costs.

Quaker Foods North America saw revenue rise 1% to $618m. Operating profit fell 27% to $106m, again reflecting higher commodity costs as well as increased transport costs.

Operating profits at PepsiCo Beverages North America rose 4% to $773m, driven by a decrease in charges because of the pandemic. Revenue rose ahead of profits, rising 7% to $6.4bn.

Revenue in Latin America and Europe rose 19% and 8% respectively, reaching $2.1bn and $3.6bn. Both benefitted from increased snack sales, although Latin America fared better on the profit front, rising 47% while Europe was down 7%.

Operating profits in Africa, Middle East and South Asia & Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region rose 52% and 16% respectively, to $312m and $201m. Both regions achieved double digit unit revenue growth.

Net debt stood at $34.4bn, compared to $34.6bn at the end of 2020.

