Reckitt Benckiser - broad-based growth, guidance improved

Third quarter like-for-like (LFL) revenue rose 3.3%, with net revenue reaching £3.3bn. Trading has been better than Reckitt expected.

Growth came from a balance between volume and price increases, while LFLs were up in all divisions and geographies, with North America the strongest region.

Full year guidance has been upgraded, with revenue expected to grow 1-3%. Despite ongoing cost inflation, margin guidance remains unchanged.

The shares were up 5% following the announcement.

Our View

Whilst the incredible demand for the Lysol and Dettol maker's products in 2020 continues to taper, trading in the third quarter was better than expected.

Dettol demand looks like it will remain elevated (compared to pre-pandemic levels), propping up the argument that heightened hygiene awareness is here to stay, which would make for a long-term revenue bump. Sales growth of just 3.3% doesn't sound like much, but when you consider the fact that Covid-related pantry-stocking was in full-force this time last year, any growth at all is impressive.

The pandemic added wind to Reckitt's sales just as it was looking for ways to propel sustainable, long-term sales and profit growth. Digital marketing has lowered the barriers to entry for launching a new brand, leading to an influx of market-share-stealing smaller companies and fierce price competition.

Reckitt's solution is a £2bn investment in improving and sharpening its proposition. Deep pockets should give the group an edge - cooking up superior products is what supports brands' premium price tags, which should ultimately underpin margins. Reckitt seems to be making genuine headway on improving supply chains and stock availability already - both crucial if you want to grow sustainably. Meanwhile a growing online presence means ecommerce now makes up roughly 12% of total revenue, reflecting an 86% increase from 2019. Long term, this could allow the group to bypass retailers - helping boost Reckitt's share of the pie.

To streamline operations the group's offloaded the Scholl brand and bought a US pain killer company. We're relieved to see the back of the Chinese Infant Child Nutrition business, with the sale completing in September. There's no getting away from the fact this was a major strategic hiccup, with the net proceeds of £1.3bn a tiny fraction of what the group paid for the business.

Net debt has been creeping upwards and although not unmanageable, is higher than we'd like. Add to that the impact of changes in working capital on free cash flow, and we're starting to worry about the group's eroding financial position. We're prepared to give the group the benefit of the doubt for now, but it's worth keeping an eye on in the quarters to come.

The pandemic meant Reckitt items became a must-have in households all over the world, and we're genuinely impressed by the turnaround progress so far. However, cost inflation will continue to weigh on results throughout the rest of the year and we're still waiting to see how demand settles in a post-pandemic world. This could see the share price wobble in the near-term, although the longer-term growth story is still intact in our view.

Reckitt Benckiser key facts Price/Earnings ratio (next 12 months): 18.0

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 19.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Third quarter trading update (all figures LFL unless otherwise stated)

Online like-for-like (LFL) revenue rose 23%, and now makes up 12% of the group's underlying net revenue.

North America posted 5.1% LFL growth, with the majority coming from volume increases. Developing markets saw a 4.2% rise, but this was largely driven by higher prices. Europe, Australia and New Zealand grew 0.6%. Each region makes up around a third of net revenue.

Hygiene (44% of total net revenue) net revenue came in at £1.5bn, with LFLs up 2.9%. Volume increases of 2.7% were the main contributor. A surge in Covid cases late in the quarter helped Lysol perform better than expected, although Lysol sales are still down overall, following last year's exceptional demand.

With Dettol sales beginning to normalise, increased pricing growth in Developing Markets helped Health LFLs grow 3.6% with net revenue of £1.2bn. Over the counter medicines saw a 20% improvement, reflecting increased sales of cold and flu remedies.

Nutrition LFLs grew 3.8% with net revenue up to £640m, price rises of 6.3% offsetting a drop in volumes. Reported revenue, which includes the now sold IFCN china business, was down 20.6%.

Reckitt highlighted that cost inflation, especially for items including paper and shipping, is running at about 10%. It also said, "the trading backdrop is set to remain dynamic over the coming months", because of higher costs and changing demand patterns post-pandemic.

