Snap - shares fall on margin guidance cut

Snap announced third quarter results on the 21 October. Revenue rose 57% to $1.1bn, reflecting user growth outside Europe and North America, together with increased average revenue per user (ARPU) in these more developed markets.

Despite the revenue growth, the group reported an 8% increase in operating losses, to $180.8m. That reflects ongoing investment, as well as the return of travel and event costs which disappeared during the pandemic.

The group updated guidance for fourth quarter revenues to around $1.2bn, with underlying cash profits of between $135m and $175m. That implies a profit margin of not more than 15% and perhaps as low as 11.2%, a significant decline from the 18% achieved in the same period last year.

The shares fell 26.6% on the day following the announcement.

Third Quarter Results

Snap reported 306m Daily Active Users (DAUs) in the third quarter, a 23% year-on-year increase. That was driven by a growth in Rest of World, up 49% to 130m, although both North America and Europe also showed positive progress.

ARPU rose 28% to $3.49, with very strong growth in North America, up 49% to $8.20, and Europe, up 34% to $1.92. Rest of World ARPU stands at $0.98.

Operating costs rose 47.5% to $1.2bn, with significant increases across Research & Development and sales & marketing.

The group reported free cash flow in the half of $51.7m, a significant improvement from the $69.6m outflow reported a year ago. However, that excludes, among other things, $300.9m of share based compensation paid to staff. Overall shares in issue, including underlying stock based payments, rose 4.6% year-on-year.

The group's net cash at the end of the quarter stood at $1.2bn, up from $862m a year ago.

Snap key facts Price/Earnings ratio (next 12 months): 91.9

Average Price/Earnings ratio since listing: 194.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months) yield: 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

