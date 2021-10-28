WPP - recovery in marketing spending boosts Q3

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

WPP has had a 'very strong' quarter, with net revenue rising 15.7% on a like-for-like (LFL) basis to £2.6bn. Compared to 2019, LFLs are up 6.9%. The improvement reflects the fact 'clients across all sectors and geographies are making significant investments in marketing, particularly in digital media and ecommerce services'.

As a result, full year guidance has been raised again. WPP now expects net revenue of 11.5% - 12.0%, compared to previous guidance of 9-10%. Operating margins will be slightly above 14%, also ahead of previous guidance.

The shares rose 6.3% following the announcement.

There was double digit like-for-like (LFL) sales growth in all regions, but the biggest rise came from Western Continental Europe, which rose 21.5% to £562m.

The group's Global Integrated Agencies saw net revenue LFLs up 13.5% reaching £2.2bn. There has been "strong structural growth" in the group's digital and commerce media services. All agencies within this division are up compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Good demand for specialist PR helped Public Relations net revenue rise 16% to £231m. Brand Consulting and healthcare media businesses meant Specialist Agencies were the best performer, with net revenue up 41.5% to £224m.

Net debt at 30 September 2021 was £1.6bn, compared to £2.3bn a year ago.

The group expects to complete the £600m buyback in December, with £448 already completed. WPP intends to continue the buyback at a similar rate up until late February 2022.

WPP Key facts Price/earnings ratio: 11.8

Ten year average Price/earnings ratio: 12.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

