Aston Martin Lagonda - improving, but a long road ahead

Aston Martin reported third quarter revenue of £237.6m, up 92% year-on-year. That reflects a 104% increase in vehicle sales, reaching 1,349 in the quarter with strong growth across all model categories.

Underlying operating losses fell from £69.8m in 2020 to £30.2m this quarter.

Deliveries of the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar model are expected to start next quarter, with the first customer car already completed.

Aston Martin shares rose 4.5% in early trading.

Third Quarter Results

Geographically, the Americas and Asia Pacific continue to be the main drivers of growth - with volumes up 516% and 144% respectively - and now account for 56.1% of all sales. That reflects strong demand for the DBX SUV model, and growing sales in China in particular. Both the UK and Europe also delivered growth but a far slower pace, 51% and 20% respectively.

Core average selling price was £148,000, up from £130,000 last year. That reflects reduced dealer stock as well as demand created by an improving brand position.

DBXs continue to be the group's most popular model, with 591 vehicles sold, compared to 289 Sport models and 433 GT models. There was a substantial increase in the number of Specials completed in the quarter, rising from 10 a year ago to 36.

The increased number of specials drove a substantial increase in gross margins, to 33.1% from 13.6%, with efficiency efforts at the St Athan factory also helping. Total operating expenses rose 24.4% to £107.7m. That's behind revenue growth, despite increased investment marketing related to F1 and Bond events as well as increased depreciation following the launch of the DBX. Net finance expense rose substantially, year-on-year to £67.7m following a refinancing carried out last year.

The group reported a free cash inflow in the quarter of £5m, up from a £143m outflow a year ago. However, this reflects temporary benefits including a deposit inflow of £38m, timing of interest payments and phasing of capital expenditure.

Net debt at the end of the quarter stood at £809m, up from £727m at the start of the year.

The group's full year guidance remains unchanged, although remains heavily dependent on the new Aston Martin Valkyrie's due to be shipped in the fourth quarter.

Aston Martin key facts Price/Sales ratio: 3.3

Average Price/Sales ratio since listing: 12.7

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0%

