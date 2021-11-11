Aviva - medium term targets on track

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

There were positive results across Aviva's Savings & Retirement, General Insurance and Aviva Investors businesses in the third quarter, which offset declines in Annuities & Equity release.

Aviva's on track to achieve £300m of cost savings by 2022. It's also on track to achieve its target of over £5bn in cumulative business unit cash remittances between 2021 - 2023.

Around £450m of the £750m share buyback has been completed.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our view

Nine month trading update

UK & Ireland Life was helped by a strong result in Savings & Retirement. Annuities & Equity Release sales fell 14% to £5.3bn, but trends are said to have improved in the third quarter. Total Life sales were £25.3bn, up 16% on last year. The group expects to write £5 - 6bn of bulk annuities for the year as a whole.

General Insurance gross written premiums reached a 10-year high, rising 5% to £6.5bn. Both the UK & Canada grew. The number of motor claims is starting to get back to normal levels as lockdown restrictions end, but these are still below pre-pandemic levels. Aviva also highlighted the ''softer rate environment in motor in the UK, Ireland and Canada is now being reflected in earnings.'' Commercial lines did well.

Savings & Retirement and Aviva Investors saw net flows rise 21% to a record £7.3bn, and swing from a loss of £443m to positive £893m respectively. The Saving & Retirement performance benefited from record inflows across Aviva's Platform and Workplace solutions. Assets under management held for third parties was up 4% to £59bn.

Aviva had cash remittances of £1.1bn, up from £0.6bn last year.

The Solvency II Ratio stands at 215%, up from 203% at the half year.

Aviva key facts Price/earnings ratio: 9.0

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 8.0

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 6.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

