BHP - merger agreement signed for petroleum business

BHP has signed an agreement on the merger of its petroleum business with Woodside, expected to complete in the second quarter of 2022. The merger is expected to unlock more than $400m in synergies from cost savings and operating efficiencies.

BHP CEO Mike Henry said, ''Merging our petroleum business with Woodside creates a large, more resilient company, better able to navigate the energy transition and grow value while doing so.'' The deal is still subject to certain regulatory and shareholder approvals.

The shares rose 1% following the news.

Full Year Results

BHP reported full year revenue of $60.8bn, up 41.7% year-on-year, reflecting strong growth in iron ore and copper revenues as market prices increased significantly. That fed through to an 80% increase in operating profits, which hit $25.9bn.

The board announced a final dividend of $2.00 per share, taking the full tear total to $3.01, up 151% year-on-year.

Alongside results the group has announced various major changes to its portfolio and corporate structure.

The group has approved a $5.7bn investment in the Jansen Potash project - expected to eventually produce 4.35m tonnes of potash a year with first ore by 2027.

BHP will demerge its Petroleum business, combining it with the Australian listed Woodside. BHP shareholders will be given shares in the newly merged business, owning 48% of the new company.

BHP will unify its current dual listed structure under its current Australian listed parent company. It will maintain a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange following the merger.

BHP reported full year Petroleum revenues of $3.9bn, down 3% year-on-year as rundown of some assets and hurricanes in the US hit production. Underlying cash profits (EBITDA) rose 4.2% to $2.3bn thanks to good operating cost control.

Copper revenues rose 47.4% driven by a 52.4% increase in market copper prices. That more than offset lower production volumes, as ore grade declined at the Escondida mine. Underlying cash profits rose 95.3% to $8.5bn. Average cost per pound was broadly flat year-on-year.

In Iron Ore revenues rose 65.8% to $34.5bn, again reflecting higher prices but also increased production. Underlying cash profits of $26.3bn up 80.6%. However, unit costs increased year-on-year and are expected to be higher again next year, reflecting exchange rate movements between the Australian and US dollars and costs associated with the ramp up of activity in some sites.

Coal sales of $5.2bn were 17.4% lower year-on-year, while underlying cash profits fell from $1.6bn to $288m. That reflects lower prices for metallurgical coal, as well as lower volumes and higher costs.

Capital expenditure & exploration fell 7% year-on-year to $7.1bn. Spending is expected to increase next year as work on Jansen begins. Free cash flow in the year came in at $19.4bn, a record high and up 140% year-on-year.

The group reported net debt of $4.1bn at the end of the year, versus $12.0bn at the start.

BHP key facts Price/Book ratio (next 12 months): 2.6

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 2.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 7.5% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

