BP - profits soar on higher prices, buyback announced

BP reported third quarter revenues of $37.9bn, up 44.2% year-on-year driven by higher oil & gas prices.

Write-downs in the value of derivatives used to hedge against an oil price fall meant reported profits fell to a $2.9bn loss. However, excluding that underlying profits came in at $3.3bn, up from $86m last year.

The group announced a third quarter dividend of 5.46 cents per share, a 4% increase year-on-year. The group also announced plans to buy back $1.25bn of shares before the end of the year, following a $1.4bn buyback announced at the half year.

BP shares fell 1.4% in early trading.

Our View

BP has continued to benefit from higher oil prices. While derivative valuations have muddied the headline numbers, look through that and the price spike has fuelled a rapid recovery in revenues. Third quarter profits were some 45% higher than the same period in 2019.

That's feeding though to massive cash flows, more than offsetting capital investment. It's also allowed some substantial shareholder returns. However, we think those returns might be over-generous.

Indebtedness, as measured by gearing, rose in the third quarter. With new share buybacks exceeding surplus cash, that's likely to continue in the final quarter. Generous returns while the sun shines are all well and good, but that shouldn't come at the expense of long-term financial stability.

To be fair the buyback scheme is, at least in part, designed to keep the dividend affordable. Reducing the number of shares in issue allows the group to maintain or grow the dividend per share. All while holding total dividend expense steady at $1.1bn a quarter, or even reducing it.

But the group is leaning heavily on asset sales to pay down debt and buy back shares. And that's not a long-term strategy. Eventually, the business would slowly devour itself. Instead, the group needs to generate significant and sustainable positive free cash flow.

Legacy oil & gas assets seem to be doing just that for now, helped by the group's decision to trim capital expenditure. But oil & gas are capital hungry businesses, if new oil wells aren't brought online, eventually the group's fields will run dry.

That makes BP's decision to concentrate future capital expenditure in lower carbon assets a brave one. In the third quarter the group spent $1.1bn on gas and low carbon projects, with the same on oil production and operations. By 2030 the group expects to be spending $5bn a year on low carbon energy projects, up from just $500m in 2020.

The new strategy calls for a twenty-fold increase in renewable generating capacity, big increases in biofuel and hydrogen output, increased focus on its petrol station convenience offering and continued investment in electric vehicle charging. Meanwhile the carbon intensity of the group's remaining oil & gas assets will fall.

It's an admirable goal and, depending on the speed of the transition, may prove an inspired decision. However, we worry that BP may be swapping high returning, high quality oil & gas fields for low returning renewables with an unproven track record. Neither BP nor the global energy mix will be free of oil & gas products for years to come, and investing in renewables could be a bit of a money pit in the short term. That could make for a difficult few year if oil prices slide.

BP key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 7.5

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 12.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Third Quarter Results

BP's gas & low carbon energy business reported underlying profits of $1.8bn in the third quarter, up from $502m a year ago. The improved result was driven by 77.7% increase in oil & gas prices and a 5.7% increase in production. The group increased it's installed renewable capacity to 1.7GW (2020:1.2GW), with the pipeline increased by 2.3GW compared to the second quarter to 23.3GW.

Oil Production & Operations reported first quarter underlying profits of $2.5bn, up from $367m a year ago. That came despite a modest decline in overall production, following divestments made in the last year, and reflects an 84.9% rise in average prices achieved.

Customers & Products, which includes BP's oil products, pumping station and electric vehicle charging businesses, reported underlying profits of $1.2bn - up from $636m last year. Reflecting a significant improvement in refining and trading in the quarter.

BP's stake in Rosneft contributed underlying profits of $923m, versus a $177m loss last year. That follows a modest increase in production but was primarily driven by higher oil prices.

BP reported free cash in the quarter of $3.1bn, up from $1.6bn last year, boosted by both increased profits and reduced funding for the group's subsidiaries. Together with $332m of proceeds from asset disposals, that resulted in a modest decline in net debt quarter-on-quarter and a 20.8% decline year-on-year to $32.0bn. Gearing, a measure of debt as a percentage of total assets, came in at 26.4% down from 33.0% a year ago but up slightly quarter-on-quarter.

The group expects fourth quarter production to be higher than Q3 - reflecting the ramp up in major projects, recovery from seasonal maintenance, quarter production to increase compared to the third quarter and the end of hurricane season. Refining margins are expected to fall in the fourth quarter, while supply disruption will affect sales of Castrol.

