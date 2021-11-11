Burberry - sales back to pre-pandemic levels

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Half year revenues of £1.2bn represent 45% growth year-on-year, once currency movements are accounted for, and are broadly in line with what was achieved pre-pandemic. That reflects strong growth in the Americas, China and South Korea, with strong growth in Leather and outerwear.

Underlying operating profits rose fourfold to £196m. That reflects higher gross margins as the group focused on reduced discounting and product elevation, driving higher prices.

The group announced a dividend of 11.6p, compared to no dividend a year ago. The group also announced a £150m share buyback.

The shares fell 7.0% in early trading.

Our view

International long-haul tourists are still few and far between. As a result Burberry's European stores continue to struggle - dependent as they are on well-heeled travellers for a large slice of their sales. However, at least some of those sales seem to be shifting towards home markets - with strong growth in the Americas and China suggesting the Burberry brand continues to resonate well even if the sales channel is different. So much so that sales are back to pre-pandemic levels.

That has a lot to do with the strategy introduced by CEO Marco Gobbetti to consolidate Burberry's position at the very top of the value chain. The plan centres around making the brand more exclusive, cutting ties with non-luxury partners, reducing outlet activity and stopping in-store discounts. Digital channels and stores themselves are also getting some serious TLC. The pivot should boost margins in the long-run, and it's a strategy we admire.

That made the surprise resignation of Mr Gobbetti at the end of June a real disappointment. The pressure is on his successor, Gianni Vesace CEO Jonathan Akeroyd, to continue to the good work.

All being well the recovery in international tourism over the next 12-24 months should be a steady tailwind to sales. However, planned investment means margins could creak. That's not been welcomed by the market, but we think it's a good long-term decision. Luxury fashion is all about image, and elevating the brand will pay dividends in the form of higher prices and stickier customers.

The group's balance sheet is in reasonable health, with net debt massively reduced. That not only provides the fuel for store and product investment, but means the group feels comfortable enough to restart shareholder returns. Dividends are back, and at a higher level than pre-pandemic, and the group's announced a share buyback too. If things go to plan those could be extended at the full year.

Overall, we think Burberry is well placed - a strong brand and balance sheet is a powerful combination. Given the underlying reaction to new ranges and the uptick in full price sales, we think Burberry's in a good position to boost sales, margins and ultimately profits in the longer term. We note the price to earnings ratio is a little above the ten-year average, but not concerningly so. Nonetheless a lot will depend on how smoothly the CEO handover goes.

Burberry key facts Price/Earnings ratio (next 12 months): 21.3

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 20.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half Year Results (all at constant exchange rates)

Burberry's Retail sales rose 41% year-on-year to £944m, with like-for like sales up 37% and 4% growth from new space. Regionally the Americas were the standout performer, with sales up 92% year-on-year and 38% ahead of pre-pandemic. EMEIA saw sales rise 58% but remains 31% behind pre-pandemic levels, while Asia Pacific sales grew 9% in the half and are 5% ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

Wholesale revenues rose 69% to £249m, with strong demand across all regions. With Licencing up 13% to £20m.

Operating costs rose 22% to £645m, despite £20m of savings, as the group increased investment and costs normalised.

Free cash flow in the half was £104m, up from a £45m outflow this time last year. Net debt, including lease liabilities, was £224m, up from £101m at the start of the start of the financial year, and well below the group's target of 0.5-1.0 times cash profits.

