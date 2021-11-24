CVS Group - sales rise despite recruitment challenges

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

CVS has reported a strong start to the new financial year, with sales up 13.8% in the four months to 31 October and like-for-like sales of 12.4%.

Underlying cash profit margins have improved from 18.7% last year to 19.2% this year. Net debt remains below one times underlying cash profits.

The group continues to see vacancies increase as it looks to recruit more vets to meet increasing customer demand. The number of vets employed by the group has continued to increase, including the highest ever intake of new veterinary graduates.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Full Year Results - 23/09/21

Revenue rose 19.2% to £510.1m for the full year, while like-for-like sales rose 17.4%. That reflects growth in all divisions and "favourable market dynamics", including increased pet ownership in the UK over lockdowns.

The higher revenue fed into a 37.3% rise in underlying cash profits (EBITDA), to £97.5m. Operating profit came in at £40.1m, up from £18.5m following the non-recurrence of coronavirus related impairments last year.

CVS Group announced a final dividend of 6.5p, after dividends were suspended last year.

The group's Veterinary Practices, which make up 89% of CVS' revenue, saw like-for-like (LFL) revenue rise 15.9% to £453.4m. Total revenue growth was up 18%, helped by acquisitions. The group made nine acquisitions in the year across 15 practice sites, and a further 8 since the year end. Underlying cash profits of £98.4m rose 36%.

The Laboratories business is facing the loss of some external clients because of increased consolidation in the sector. Despite this, revenue rose from £21.1m to £28m, and underlying cash profits rose from £5.8m to £9.1m.

Crematoria revenue rose 11.1% to £8m, while underlying cash profits rose from £2.5m to £2.8m.

Online Retail (Animed Direct), which sells food and prescription medicines plus other products, saw revenue rise 29.9% to £41.7m, helped by an increase in demand for online shopping, despite the reopening of physical shops. Underlying cash profits rose 16% to £2.9m.

The group employed an average of 181 (10.2%) more vets and 189 (8.0%) more nurses than in the year ended 30 June 2020. It continues to advertise for new positions.

CVS Group generated free cash flow of £39m, down from £55.4m last year, reflecting the payment of deferred VAT bills. Net debt fell 19.2% to £50.2m.

In the first two months of the new financial year, total sales have grown 17.5% thanks to price increases in July.

CVS key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 29.3

Ten year average Price/earnings ratio: 19.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.4% Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

