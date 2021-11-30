Future - revenue and profits up

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Full-year revenue rose 79% to £606.8m, reflecting growth in all divisions except Events and Digital Licensing. Ignoring the effect of acquisitions and exchange rates, revenue rose 23% to £312.1m.

Underlying operating profit, which excludes costs associated with acquisitions, was £195.8m, up from £93.4m last year.

These results mean the group now expects full-year 2022 performance to be ahead of current expectations.

The board has proposed a dividend of 2.8p per share, up 75% year-on-year.

The shares rose 15.4% in early trading.

Our view

Future's business essentially comes in two parts. Their media arm, which covers digital advertising and eCommerce, accounts for around 70% of sales. The remainder comes from their magazine business, which includes the likes of Marie Claire, Country Life and TechRadar. As well as print advertising, licensing and publishing services.

The magazine business was hammered by the pandemic. Though it had been declining relative to media for some time. It wasn't long ago that the magazine was the main driver of revenue for the business. But times have changed, and we're glad to see focus shifting to the media arm.

That's because specialist magazines have been losing popularity for a while. Going digital is obviously more defensive than the print versions, but even then, social media's the new newsroom. Bloggers and influencers are the new special-interest experts.

On the plus side, the media arm with its eCommerce and digital advertising businesses have shown strong growth over the last few years. Both stand to benefit from the long-term shift to online shopping and digital advertising too. Operating margins of 32%, a function of the group's tech platform, which is enjoying the benefits of scale, leave plenty of breathing room. As the group matures, margins should, in theory, come for the ride.

The group's growth strategy relies heavily on acquisitions to keep revenue and profit moving. Organic revenue growth of 23% last year is notable, but that's a far cry from the acquisition supported top-line. We tend to prefer companies that focus on organic growth, rather than those that keep their engine hot by buying up everyone else's fuel.

The £629.2m acquisition of GoCo, now fully integrated, is Future's attempt to branch into offering services. Deals of this size, with a company so unfamiliar to the current set up, come with a high risk of getting things wrong. We can't knock the early progress, though.

The plan to acquire Dennis completed post year-end and does have merit. The group's subscription-based revenues tend to be more reliable, and it also offers a chance to build out the important North American market.

Future's price to earnings ratio has come down recently but is still a little higher than the long-run average. It must keep delivering, or the market reaction could be severe. That's why acquisitions are likely to remain a key focus, and we can't rule out the group asking shareholders for more money in the future.

Ultimately, Future has its fingers in a lot of pies, and there are some genuine growth opportunities ahead. But we'd like hardened proof it can generate sustained levels of organic growth and make a success of GoCo and Dennis.

Future key facts Price/Earnings ratio (next 12 months): 22.0

Five year average Price/earnings ratio: 20.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half Year Results (21 July 2021)

Media posted revenue of £422.8, up 27% on an organic basis. That was driven by a good performance in digital advertising and eCommerce, up 27% and 36% respectfully. This was offset to some extent by a drop in other media as the pandemic impacted Events.

The Magazine division posted revenue of £184.0m, with the reported figure significantly uplifted by the acquisition of TI Media. Organic revenue for the division was up 4%. Growth was entirely driven by print and digital content, while print advertising, licensing and other print declined.

Looking on a geographic level, the UK saw revenue increase to £396.6m - up 17% on an organic basis. Digital display, advertising and eCommerce grew a combined 25%, with magazine revenue up 11%. UK events continue to feel the impact of the pandemic but looked to be recovering in the second half.

Revenue was also up in the US to £210.2m, reflecting 27% organic growth. Strong growth in eCommerce was boosted by revenue from the acquisitions of CinemaBlend and Marie Claire.

The group completed its integration of GoCo, delivering £6m in synergies last year with a further £8m expected next year.

The group posted underlying free cash flow of £199.3m, an increase of £103.3m year-on-year. As at the end of September, net debt increased from £62.1m in 2020 to £176.3m, reflecting an increase in borrowing to fund acquisitions.

