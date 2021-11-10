Halfords - guidance up as retail motors

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Halfords' revenue rose 10.5% in the first 20 weeks of the financial year. Compared to pre-pandemic trading, revenue rose 18.7%, or 16.8% on a like-for-like basis. That reflects double digit growth in all business areas.

Underlying profits before tax nearly doubled to £57.9m, driven entirely by retail, although that includes the benefit of £9.2m of business rates relief without which profits would have risen 61.3%.

The group has upgraded full year profit guidance to £80m-£90m, compared to previous guidance of more than £75m.

The group declared an interim year dividend of 3p per share, compared to no dividend last year.

The shares rose 12.2% in early trading.

Our view

Halfords performed exceptionally during the pandemic, and it only seems to be gaining momentum. Double digit boosts to revenue aren't something many retailers - especially those with a bricks and mortar presence - can boast.

While its status as an essential retailer and the staycation boom were tailwinds outside its control, we think that performance highlights fundamental strengths.

Servicing an unprecedented boom in cycling revenue is a triumph of inventory management at a time when supply chains were disrupted. That's been helped by the rapid shift to online sales, which rose over 80% at the half year. Given the increasing importance of digital sales it should be no surprise the physical estate is being streamlined - with an additional 40 shops closed in recent times. Remaining stores are focused on delivering what online rivals can't: click & collect and a face-to-face service from an employee who knows what they're talking about. The result is higher per-store sales at lower overall costs.

The success of the new 'Mobile Expert' offer, which sees Halfords technicians come straight to your door, is testament to what the combination of the right product and staff expertise can achieve if delivered at the right time in the right place. The offer is in its infancy, and margins are very poor, but growth is impressive and has the potential to keep expansion ticking over while also encouraging cross-selling into the Autocentres themselves. The fact both Autocentre MOTs and Mobile Experts can be booked directly from the retail website should help the group make the most of its large retail customer base.

We're also reassured by the fact the balance sheet is in good health. That financial strength means the ordinary dividend is back on the table, but any extra surplus cash will first be funnelled to building financial strength and investing for growth. Dividend growth is therefore unlikely to shoot the lights out.

We tend to think that's a good idea. There are risks around recruitment for the group's more service led offer and changes to staycations trends could affect demand next year. Generally, though, we think the mix of online sales portal and real-world expertise is a winning formula long term, although of course there are no guarantees. That should help it survive the turmoil engulfing much of the retail sector.

Halfords key facts Price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 8.9

Ten year average Price/earnings ratio: 11.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half Year Results

Halfords Retail business reported revenues of £538.7m, 7.7% ahead of the trading before the pandemic. Motoring sales rose 6.2%, with particularly strong growth in Workshop and Car Cleaning products, while Cycling sales were held back by supply chain issues, they managed to grow 8.8% over a two year period. Improved gross margins and a slower increase in operating costs (up just 5.1%) meant underlying operating profit rose 80.5% to £61.2m.

The division's cost base benefited from 40 store closures over the last two years, with like-for-like sales at remaining stores rising 17.8% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Autocentre revenues rose 88.8% compared to pre-pandemic, reaching £156.1m. That was driven by acquisitions made during the past two years - especially in the Mobile Expert business. However, lower margins in these acquired businesses and a shift in timing of lucrative MOTs meant operating profits fell 7.5% to £3.7m. The group expects profitability to improve substantially in the second half.

Free cash flow in the half came in at £69.3m, compared to £210.1m last year, reflecting increased inventory and higher capital expenditure. The group finished the half with net debt of £232.7m, down from £271.6m a year ago.

Halfords reported a positive start to the second half, with momentum continuing across the business. Supply chain issues that caused some disruption in the first half are easing, although the group expects to invest in pricing and experience higher transformation costs that will hurt near-term profitability.

