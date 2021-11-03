Ibstock - expanding manufacturing capabilities

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Demand in both the newbuild and repair, maintenance and improvement markets meant Ibstock had a "strong" third quarter.

Performance was held back by supply chain disruption, as expected, but are not expected to derail management's forecast for underlying cash profits to come in above £93m.

Ibstock announced plans to create a new business unit, dubbed Ibstock Futures, which will focus on growth initiatives, starting with the manufacture brick slips, a type of brick facade. The group will spend £50m to create a brick slip factory in West Yorkshire as part of this new strategic initiative.

The share were broadly flat following the announcement.

View the latest Ibstock share price and how to deal

Our View

Ibstock's managed to navigate turbulent waters surprisingly well. Last year's cost cutting left behind a more efficient organisation with a lower cost base, which has allowed the group to manoeuvre through a difficult few months.

Operations have been restored to near pre-pandemic conditions and the group's been able to manage supply chain issues without too much disruption. Input cost inflation had been a worry, but so far Ibstock's been able to successfully pass that on to customers through price increases.

That's meant the group can focus on growth rather than survival. Management is using it's more efficient operations to pay for modernisation of two of its factories. That will increase capacity and allow the group to pounce on rising demand.

Ibstock's also looking to become a leader in more sustainable housebuilding with the advent of a new division--Ibstock Futures. The first order of business for this new arm is brick slips, a type of lightweight brick facade. The group will spend £50m over the next few years to build the UK's first brick slip factory, a venture that's expected to return roughly £10m per year when all's said and done. That represents a 10% increase on this year's expected profits--but if trading doesn't continue as expected the outflow of cash could put the group in a precarious position.

A red hot property market can't continue indefinitely, particularly with talk of interest rate increases on the table. However, it's worth noting though that house prices don't necessarily impact Ibstock. The group gets paid as long as houses are being built, so a modest cooling would do no harm.

Management's spent much of the last year shoring up the balance sheet putting the group in a much stronger position, but some of that cash will be eroded as spending picks up. An economic shock causing a drop-off in demand would be painful and could see the group's dividend back on the chopping block.

Ibstock's valuation is a touch above the long-term average, suggesting the market's not overly excited about these new growth prospects. We think the new venture certainly adds to Ibstock's future potential, but at such an early stage it's difficult to gauge whether it will have the desired impact.

Ibstock key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 12.8

10-year Average Price/Earnings ratio: 13.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Ibstock

Third Quarter Results

The new brick slip plant is expected to be up and running in late 2023 and should provide capacity for a maximum of 60m brick slips a year by 2025. This is forecast to translate into at least £10m in cash profits each year. The group will initially invest £38m over 2022 and 2023, with the remaining £12m to be paid out as and when additional capacity is required.

Ibstock was able to pass on input cost inflation to customers with a successful price raise during the period.

Progress on the Atlas wire cut clay brick is on track to be completed by the end of 2023, as expected.

Find out more about Ibstock shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.