Intertek - revenue growth to continue

Intertek reported revenues of £940.1m in the four months between July and October, with like-for-like (LFL) growth of 5% on a constant currency basis. All three divisions reported growth.

Despite supply chain challenges facing some clients and lingering lockdown restrictions, the group expects to deliver "robust" full year LFL adjusted revenue growth.

The shares rose 6.5% in early trading.

Our view

Intertek makes most of its money testing and certifying the quality of products and components - everything from children's toys to huge components on oil rigs. Exposure to natural resources, global trade flows and manufacturing came with its challenges throughout the pandemic, but the headwinds have started to dissipate.

Longer term, riding the global regulation wave remains a good place to be. Safety checks were already getting tighter across a wide range of industries and the pandemic has amplified that trend. With services to help companies prove they comply with new requirements, Intertek is well positioned to help.

The part of the business geared towards natural resources has tended to be more cyclical. The oil price crash last year dented revenue, but things have picked up as people take to the roads and skies once again. Meanwhile buoyant commodity prices have kept the Minerals business supported.

Over the longer term the group's strategy calls for a shift towards higher-growth, higher-margin businesses - such as ESG related monitoring and quality assurance. That probably explains why the group decided to splash the cash to acquire SAI Global Assurance earlier this year.

Assurance is an attractive business, showing good growth, high margins and low capital requirements - so you can see why Intertek is looking for a bigger slice of the pie. However, the SAI deal came with a hefty price tag of 15.5 times forecast cash profits (EBITDA). It added $855m in new debt as well.

The group hopes to improve margins to boost profitability, but it will still take years for the deal to break even. If the group can capture a sufficient share of the growing assurance industry that won't matter - but large deals at high prices are risky, and integrating businesses is rarely as straight forward as management hopes.

Overall, we think Intertek has proven its resilience as a diverse and operationally sound business. The SAI deal remains a risk worth watching, but for now are prepared to give management the benefit of the doubt. The group's valuation has been considerably higher in recent past so this might be an attractive entry point, although with the PE ratio still above the long run average there's no guarantee the shares won't de-rate further.

Intertek key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 24.3

Ten year average Price/Earnings ratio: 22.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Trading Update (LFL and Constant Currency)

Revenue in the Products division rose 5.5% as e-commerce growth helped the Softlines and Hardlines businesses and increased focus on hygiene and safety meant the Food business saw deamnd rise. The Chemical & Pharma business had the strongest revenue growth as an uptick in R&D spend within the industry drove increased demand for assurance and testing.

Led by double-digit growth in the AgriWorld business, the Trade division reported revenue growth of 3.7%. The group's energy and certification businesses reported mid-single digit revenue growth and stable revenues respectively.

Resources saw revenue rise 4.7%, helped by revenue growth in Opex Maintenance and Minerals while revenue at Capex Inspection was stable.

The group completed two acquisitions during the period and continues to look for attractive opportunities to broaden its reach.

